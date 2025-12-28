Are 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Trisha and Rick still together? Relationship status explored

Trish and Rick of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Image via TLC)

Trisha Stiley and Rick Van Vactor appeared on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where their relationship was documented from its early stages through in-person meetings.

The most recent information provided by Moviedelic states that the relationship between Trisha and Rick has ended.

Difficulties in communication at a distance, trust problems, and previous partners were the main issues affecting the love life of this couple and their performance on the show.

Based on the followers on Instagram, it can be inferred that they do not keep in touch, as Rick is Trisha's follower there while she does not follow him back.

There are no sightings or social media posts that point to the couple still being in love.

Current relationship status of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Rick and Trisha

Rick and Trisha’s Early Interactions

Rick Van Vactor met Trisha Stiley through a dating application that allowed users to connect internationally. Their initial conversations developed into a relationship conducted online.

Prior to their personal encounter, Rick already went to Madagascar to meet Trisha. The day count before their first face-to-face meeting was five, and during this time Trisha kept silent, not answering Rick's messages.

Trisha accounted for her being out of communication because her family was dealing with incidents like a robbery accusation against her ex-boyfriend and her brother's scooter accident.

In the confession of a reality show, Rick said he had doubts about Trisha being loyal during her absence.

During this period, he contacted his former girlfriend in Colombia and traveled there, although he did not tell Trisha about it right away.

After these events, the two of them went on a journey together in Madagascar, where they visited the local markets and the parks, and tried to rebuild their relationship before their story was over on TV.

Social Media Activity and Relationship Status

After the show concluded, social media activity has been limited regarding their connection.Rick is still following Trisha on Instagram, but she doesn’t follow him back.

There are no pictures or posts that imply togetherness, no comments, and no tags that could be interpreted as a continuing relationship.

Rick has not made any comments regarding his relationships with his ex during and after the show.

The absence of recorded communication or public recognition of a relationship points to the fact that Trisha and Rick did not carry on their love affair past the filming of the show.

Rick Van Vactor’s Current Focus

Rick Van Vactor has chosen to focus on his business and personal life, which have nothing to do with the show.

He is the one who created Temple Pure Hair, a company that gets hair from South India and makes hair locks, and, among other things, he is very active through social media and the official brand website.

Rick is also a tap dancing teacher, takes care of his body, and his fitness is supported by a Fitness Trainer certification he got in April 2019.

Rick's family is a very important part of his life. He has got five kids and he is always there for them. He has traveled to Mexico in March 2022, India in December 2022, and Greece in October 2024.

After his appearance in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Rick's life has been mostly occupied by business, fitness, and family.

Trisha Stiley’s Professional and Personal Activities

Trisha Stiley is a midwife who has been certified and practices in Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo.

She advocates for her profession, culture, and lifestyle via social media channels like TikTok and YouTube.

Many times, Trisha's posts depict her midwifery practice, her clothing, and her travels, among other things.

In January 2025, she went to Bali, Indonesia, for a vacation. Trisha also does local travel around Madagascar and shares cultural spots and eats through her posts.

No specific information has been revealed by her that points towards a romantic relationship with Rick.

