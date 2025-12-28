Shoresy season 5 episode 2 ending explained: Did Shoresy get a chance to meet Gretzky?

Image: shoresyhockey

Shoresy season 5 episode 2 opens with Shoresy’s dramatic dream. We see him in a Bulldog’s jersey in the rink, where the icy skating hockey game turns violent as the team gets into a fight with the opposition. He too joins the chaos and gets thrown out of the game with spectators throwing stuff at him. With that, he heads to the locker room and then wakes up from his sleep.

But the real chaos is yet to begin. At Nat’s office, Shorsey sees Nat in a heated chat over the call with Sanguinet and learns that the NOSHO league has folded. The entire league is about to shut down, with five teams barely surviving. The only two teams that were not in terms of folding were the Soo Hunt and Shoresy’s team. Even then, the future looks grim. Nat admits she tried everything she could.

Nat said that Timmins is out of players, North Bay doesn’t have enough ice, and the other Soo is bankrupt. Soon after, Shoresy gets a call from Anik Atchambault, who asks directly if the NOSHO is folding. Shoresy confirms it. Anik immediately tells him to come to Toronto, though Shoresy doesn’t yet understand why.

What surprising offer did Shoresy have in Shoresy season 5 episode 2?

In Toronto, Anik and Emma meet Shoresy and try to convince him to return to television. Despite offering him perks like his own team and segment, he refuses, but the girls have a surprising offer to convince him, and that’s Wayne Gretzky. This was the offer he couldn’t refuse, and he agreed to do the segment with the one and only Gretzky. He even gets emotional at first and informs his dad and brother of the good news, teasing that his ‘’loser life’’ has taken a turn, and finally, he gets his chance to meet the hockey star.

But here comes the twist. Gretzky has to cancel the interview because of some personal reasons. Still, this does not break Shoresy’s spirit. He is happy just knowing that Gretzky had planned to come there. For Shoresy, that itself is the greatest moment of his life.

He believes that Gretzky has given 50 years of his life to hockey, and judging him just because one segment got cancelled is not fair. Shoresy asks everyone to understand this and give Gretzky a break. He wasn’t pissed off at all. While leaving, Emma, who had arranged the interview, gets a call from Gretzky. He talks to Shoresy and says he is sorry for not being able to come. He also tells him that he would like to work with him sometime soon.

Gretzky says he was impressed by Shoresy, especially because he handled the segment alone with Anik. What stood out to him was Shoresy’s strong opinion, where he said, “The North American game is dying,” which made Gretzky respect his thinking even more.

Back in Sudbury, Nat, Ziigwan, and Miigwan meet with a rink representative. The rep explains that if the Bulldogs are folding, their ice time, locker room, and office will be given to another team immediately. Nat asks for a grace period, but the answer is no. The basketball team needs the space as soon as possible, which puts pressure on Nat to make a difficult decision.

Shoresy returns to the rink just as the Bulldogs are packing up. The team goes out together, drinking and dancing through the night. Later, Shoresy and the team continue partying at the apartment. Shoresy talks with Ziigwan about life without hockey. She admits she doesn’t know what comes next. Shoresy says if this is the end, they should dance, and he makes sure she does.

Another morning after the party, Goody turns on the TV and sees European coach Teppo Maki criticizing North American players as soft. The Bulldogs gather around, watching analysts debate Europe’s dominance. Shoresy then shows the clip to Nat, Ziigwan, and Miigwan, ending the episode with a clear spark of motivation and unfinished business.