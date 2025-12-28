When will the Wolf supermoon appear? Next full moon expected to shine for days

Super Snow Moon as seen in Eindhoven, The Netherlands in Europe. It is Februarys Full Moon that is the Biggest Super Moon of 2019. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The first full moon of the new year is coming soon, and it will be easy to spot. This January full moon is called the Wolf supermoon.

It will look bigger and brighter than a normal full moon and will light up the sky for several days.

Many people enjoy watching full moons because they are calm and beautiful. This one is extra special because it will stay bright all weekend and appear close to Earth.

When is the Wolf supermoon?

The Wolf supermoon will appear on Saturday, January 3, 2026. This is when the moon will be fully lit.

Even though the exact peak happens early in the morning, the moon will look full on the nights before and after this date too.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, January 2 and 3, the moon will rise in the east around sunset.

As the night goes on, it will move higher in the sky and glow with a soft yellow light. By morning, it will slowly fade from view in the west.

Why this full moon looks bigger and brighter

This January moon is called a supermoon because it will be closer to Earth than usual. When the moon is closer, it looks slightly larger and brighter to us.

According to NASA, a supermoon happens when a full moon lines up with the closest point in the moon’s orbit around Earth.

Nothing actually changes about the moon itself. It just looks bigger because of where it is in the sky.

This will be the first supermoon of 2026. Two more supermoons will appear later in the year.

Why it is called the Wolf moon

The January full moon is known as the Wolf moon. This name comes from old traditions. Long ago, people believed wolves howled more during cold winter nights.

Over time, people gave full moons names based on seasons, weather, animals, and farming life.

The Wolf moon has been used for many years and is closely linked to winter.

A meteor shower at the same time

The Wolf supermoon will appear during the peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower. This meteor shower is known for fast and bright shooting stars.

The Quadrantids usually peak on the night of January 3 and early January 4.

However, the bright light from the full moon may make it harder to see smaller meteors. The brighter ones should still be visible if the sky is dark and clear.

Current moon phase

Right now, the moon is in its first quarter phase. This means half of the moon is lit and easy to see in the evening sky. The full moon will arrive on January 3.