Who is Ella Rose Gaines? Everything about Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House's Chip and Joanna's eldest daughter

Chip and Joanna Gaines (Image via Getty)

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House introduced viewers to Ella Rose Gaines.

The eldest daughter of Chip and Joanna Gaines has previously made a fleeting appearance in many episodes of Fixer Upper.

For those unversed, Fixer Upper is a reality show where husband and wife duo Chip and Joanna Gaines renovate and redesign homes.

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House: Meet Chip and Joanna Gaines's daughter, Ella

Ella Rose Gains was born on October 20, 2006.

Her mother has frequently mentioned her in interviews and on social media, sharing various updates.

In one of such updates on Instagram, Joanna shared about her 11-year-old’s interest in baking.

She posted a picture of Ella packing banana cookies in June 2018 and wrote:

“ Her new summer business is selling baked goods at the office when she goes to work with me. Tonight we stayed up late and she made Aunt Opal's banana pudding and the chocolate chip cookies from my cookbook. She's going to make a heck of a businesswoman.”

According to an article in House Beautiful, Ella has also worked as an intern in her parents' company, Magnolia.

Ella is currently studying at Parsons School of Design in New York, as reported by Hello!

Joanna talked about her daughter leaving home to study in an interview with PEOPLE in July 2025.

She said:

“ Ella, our second kiddo, she's graduating this year, so we're going through that again with another kid leaving the nest and trying to stay emotionally stable."

She also shared a picture of Ella’s luggage with a soft toy in August 2025 on Instagram.

Joanna wrote:

“ Our little girl, all grown up. #headedtocollege.”

In an interview with Today in August 2025, Joanna talked about Ella and her design prowess.

She revealed that Ella designed her own dorm room and said:

“ She is very into design, and she has her own unique style, and I stepped back, and I was like, ‘You show me what,’ and I let her do her own thing. It is really what she wanted.”

Joanna recently shared a heartfelt video of her daughter coming back home from college for Christmas.

The video was posted on December 17, 2025, and showed Ella’s younger brother, Crew, running to hug her.

Joanna captioned the post:

“Home for Christmas.”

Ella caught the audience's attention by designing a small cottage in Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House.

Ella Gaines in Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House

In the latest edition of the Fixer Upper series, Joanna and Chip Gaines brought a family retreat home in Colorado.

They set out to renovate and to make it a “retreat of their dreams.”

The house also turned out to be Ella’s first major project in renovation.

Joanna stated in Episode 1 of the reality show:

“ Today, I am excited. I am here with my daughter, Ella. Chip has always told Ella that before you go to college, I want you to flip a house, do a project. Always mentioned that she wants to do something in design.When we actually looked for houses and didn’t find anything. But Chip has this fun idea to let her tackle the little cottage as her first design project.”

She further said:

“ The idea that my daughter who is now an adult, has decided to take on what her mom and dad does and I get to teach her. I don’t know, it feels like a beautiful full circle moment.”

In the final episode of the series, Ella excitedly showed off her creation to her younger brother, Crew.

Joanna proudly remarked in the episode:

“ This is like the perfect size for both of them. Probably my favourite reveal ever.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.





