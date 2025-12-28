Can’t solve today’s Wordle? Hints and answer for #1653 on December 28, 2025

The New York Times Wordle logo is being displayed on a smartphone with Wordle visible in the background in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Some Wordle days feel smooth. Others feel a little annoying. If today’s Wordle had you staring at the screen for too long, you are not the only one.

Wordle #1653 for Sunday, December 28, 2025, confused many players before it finally clicked.

Before jumping to the answer, it helps to slow down and look at a few simple hints. Sometimes the word is not hard, but the way it is built makes it tricky.

Below are clear clues to guide you, followed by the final answer at the end. Spoilers are ahead, so take your time.

Easy hints to help you guess the word

Let’s break it down in a very simple way.

Today’s Wordle is a five-letter word, like always.

It has two vowels in it.

The word starts with a vowel, which already narrows things down.

One detail that confused many players is that today’s word has double letters. This is where people usually get stuck, because it is easy to forget to repeat a letter.

If you are still unsure, here is one more soft hint. Words that are close in meaning to today’s answer include “archbishop” and “pope.”

That should be enough to guide you without giving it away too fast.

Pause before the answer

This is a good place to stop scrolling for a moment. Try one or two more guesses using the hints above. Think about the meaning, not just the letters. Many players solve it right at this stage.

If you are still reading, that means you are ready for the answer.

Quick reminder on how Wordle works

Wordle is a daily word game where you get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word.

Green letters mean the letter is right and in the correct spot.

Yellow letters mean the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

Gray letters mean the letter is not in the word at all.

The rules are simple, but the words can still surprise you.

Today’s Wordle answer for #1653

The answer for Wordle #1653 on Sunday, December 28, 2025, is:

ABBOT

The double “B” is what made today’s puzzle harder than it looked. Once you see it, everything suddenly makes sense.

If today’s Wordle felt tough, don’t stress about it. Tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle, a fresh grid, and another chance to get it in fewer tries.