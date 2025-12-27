Can’t solve Wordle today? Easy hints and the final answer for Puzzle #1652 on December 27

The Wordle game app is being displayed on a smartphone with Wordle visible in the background in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If today’s Wordle is making you pause longer than usual, don’t worry. That happens to many people. Puzzle #1652 for Saturday, December 27, looks easy on the surface, but it can quietly confuse you if the letters don’t fall into place early.

If you still have guesses left, this guide will help you think clearly and reach the answer without stress.

A quick refresher on how Wordle works

Wordle is a daily word game with one simple goal. You have to guess a five-letter word in six tries.

After every guess, the tiles change color.

Green means the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot.

Gray means the letter is not in the word at all.

That’s all there is to it. Simple rules, but some days the word just doesn’t click.

Easy hints for today’s Wordle

Before looking at the answer, try these soft hints. They are meant to guide you, not spoil the fun.

Today’s word means more than one

It is a very common word used in daily life

The word starts with the letter B

The word ends with the letter H

There is only one vowel in the word

All five letters are different

The word is often used while talking about work, food, or tasks

Take a moment here. If you read the hints slowly, the word might already be forming in your head.

One more gentle clue if you need it

This word is often used when things are made or handled together. You might hear it while baking, cooking, or finishing work items at once.

If that feels familiar, you’re very close now.

Today’s Wordle answer for December 27

Scroll only if you are ready.

The answer to Wordle #1652 is:

BATCH

If you guessed it, great job. If not, that’s okay too. Wordle is meant to be fun, not perfect.

What does “batch” mean?

A batch simply means a group of things done or made together. It does not tell you the exact number. It just means more than one.

You can have a batch of cookies, a batch of emails, or a batch of clothes in the wash. It’s a normal, everyday word, which is why it can be easy to miss in a word game.