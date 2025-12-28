Promising start that didn’t last: What went wrong for Giorgia and Giovanni on Love Is Blind: Italy

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy follows a social experiment where participants try to build emotional connections without seeing each other.

In Season 2, Giorgia and Giovanni were among the pairs who formed a strong bond during the pods phase.

Their connection grew through repeated conversations about personal history, family values, and future plans. They chose to focus on each other after initially exploring other options in the experiment.

Their story stood out because of how openly they spoke about long-term commitment and relationships. At the same time, certain moments introduced uncertainty, which later became part of the discussion around their journey.

Viewers saw a mix of trust, hesitation, and decision-making as the process moved forward. This article revisits how Giorgia and Giovanni first connected, what they shared during the pods, and which moments shaped their path on the show.

The focus remains on what was shown and said during the season, without interpretation beyond the events presented on screen.

How Giorgia and Giovanni built their bond in the pods in Love Is Blind: Italy

Giorgia and Giovanni met during the blind dates, where conversations were the only way to connect. During their first meeting, they spoke about names and joked about calling themselves “Gio-Gio.”

Giorgia shared that she worked as a geneticist, which Giovanni said interested him. They talked about hobbies and discovered a shared interest in horseback riding. Giorgia said, “I own a horse!”, which led to a longer discussion about future plans involving animals and space.

Their conversations gradually shifted to more personal topics. Giovanni spoke about his family and described how his grandparents influenced his idea of marriage. He said:

“I still have the image ingrained in my mind of my grandfather’s trembling hand when my grandmother died.”

He explained that their long relationship showed him what commitment meant. Giorgia listened and reacted emotionally to this story.

When Giovanni asked Giorgia about her views, she spoke about her parents and the importance of staying together even when things are difficult. After one of their dates, she told the cameras:

“Giovanni made me feel at ease. I really felt something.”

These exchanges led them to spend more time together, narrowing their focus on each other as the pods phase continued.

Situations that created uncertainty during the experiment in Love Is Blind: Italy

As their connection developed, some situations raised questions. During one of their later dates, Giovanni sent Giorgia a handkerchief. She later learned that he had also given a gift to another participant.

This information caused her to pause and think about his approach to the experiment. Giovanni explained that he wanted to experience the process fully and meet people before making a decision.

He later told Giorgia that he wanted to dedicate himself only to her. Giorgia said she needed time to understand his actions and how he communicated with her. She shared that she wanted to give herself space to be flexible and reflect before moving forward.

On a following date, Giovanni told her that he wanted to take the first step. He read a poem from one of his favorite books and asked her to stand in her pod. He then got down on one knee and proposed. Giorgia accepted the proposal, marking a key turning point in their journey.

In her confessional, Giorgia said that all roads led her to Giovanni. Their engagement ended the pods phase for them and moved their story into the next stage of the experiment.

These early moments later became part of the conversation when viewers looked back and asked what did not work out between them over time.

