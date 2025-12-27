How did Gergana and Parmi form a strong connection early in Love Is Blind: Italy? Relationship details explored

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)



Love Is Blind: Italy follows singles who date without seeing each other, aiming to form a connection before meeting face to face.

The latest season includes Gergana and Parminder, also known as Parmi, who connect during the pods phase. Their conversations focus on background, family, values, and expectations from a partner.

From the first dates, both discuss personal topics and how they handle relationships. Gergana shares details about her life and her concerns about family approval. Parmi explains his approach to relationships and his willingness to work through challenges.

Over several pod dates, their exchanges move from introductions to deeper discussions about conflict, support, and marriage. The pair also addresses cultural differences and how those could affect life outside the experiment.

By the end of the pods phase, their talks lead to a proposal. This recap outlines how they got to know each other, what they discussed, and how they reached that decision.

The sections below cover their early conversations and the moments that led to their engagement, using statements shared during the show for context.

Getting to know each other in the pods in Love Is Blind: Italy

Gergana and Parmi begin their connection by talking about work and personal background. Gergana shares that she is from Bulgaria. Parmi says he will explain more about his background later.

On another date, the discussion turns to tattoos. When asked about a chest tattoo, Parmi says it represents an Indian God. Gergana becomes quiet during this moment, and Parmi addresses it by telling her they do not need to rush into marriage.

Family comes up often in their talks. Parmi explains that his parents support his choices, though he notes they can be firm in their opinions. Gergana responds by explaining her own concerns and says,



“But when they decide that they don't like someone, they really don't like them.”



She also speaks about how her parents might react to the experiment and to cultural differences. After one of their dates, she says that he made her feel safe and understood.

In a private interview, Parmi says he plans to put in effort to earn her trust and also gain her parents’ approval. Their pod conversations continue with open discussion rather than games or tasks, focusing on daily life and family expectations.

Conversations about commitment and the proposal in Love Is Blind: Italy

As the pods phase continues, Gergana shares that she is ready for marriage but finds it hard to meet someone with similar goals. Parmi asks how she handles conflict. She explains that she prefers to avoid it and tries to calm situations.

Parmi responds by sharing his own process, saying,



“And if there's conflict, I usually need some space.”



This exchange helps them understand how each handles disagreements. Later, Parmi tells Gergana that he has made his decision and wants to continue the experiment only with her. He says,



“I know that there are a ton of reasons why this will be difficult. But I want you. You really make me feel good.”



Both become emotional during this moment. Gergana tells him she is looking for a partner to share difficult moments with. She asks if he would stand by her, and he agrees.

Before proposing, Parmi reads a note he wrote for her. He then gets down on one knee and asks her to marry him. Gergana accepts the proposal. Their story continues after the pods as viewers follow their next steps in the experiment.



