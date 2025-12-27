7 best Macy's gifts to give your loved ones for New Year 2026

7 best Macy's gifts to give to your loved ones for New Year 2026 (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

With the ongoing holiday season and the new yes drawing closer, gift choices take center stage. Macy's enters the scene offering a handpicked range of distinctive options suited for welcoming the year ahead. Rather than generic offerings, each item reflects care - meant to delight those closest to you. Whether memorable mementos or pieces aligned with current preferences, these selections aim to mark January 2026 with quiet significance.

Here are the best 7 Macy's gifts to give to your loved ones for New Year 2026

1. The North Face Women's Osito Fleece Jacket

A special price applies right now - 40% off - for a short window on The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket made for women. Soft texture comes from its fuzzy outer layer, combined with an upright neck that stays close to the skin.

Light in weight yet effective at holding in heat, it resists cold gusts, thanks to the thoughtful design. Because of these traits, it fits naturally into routines when temperatures drop.

2. Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Logo Hoodie

A special offer applies right now to Nike's Club Men’s Pullover Fleece Logo Hoodie at Macy's - price reduced by 26%, though only for a short period.

Built to blend ease with appearance, the garment uses midweight fabric treated on the inside for gentle touch, yet keeps shape through tailored outer lines.

Not heavy, still insulating, it works well when daily dressing calls for something simple but shaped with care. Though relaxed by nature, the fit holds clean edges, avoiding bulk.

3. A didas Men's 3-Stripes Regular Open Hem Track Pants

A special price applies for a short period on Adidas Men's 3-Stripes Regular Open Hem Track Pants at Macy's - reduced by 30%. The elastic waistband with drawstring lets you adjust for comfort.

Looser ends at the leg openings add ease of movement. Style appears in diagonal stripes along the sides, a mark of brand identity. A stitched emblem sits subtly at the hip, confirming authenticity without emphasis.

Though simple in structure, the cut supports daily wear. Availability remains until stock runs out.

4. GUESS Women's Dowry Rhinestone Bow Cozy Winter Boots

During cold months, Macy's offers a limited time price reduction of 60% on GUESS Women's Dowry Winter Boots. Light materials meet soft lining inside these ankle-height shoes, resulting in ease during low temperatures.

Outside, imitation suede combines with a decorative gemstone bow, adding subtle flair to regular seasonal outfits.

Since the brand began in 1981, global recognition followed due to GUESS's bold and fresh take on clothing design.

5. Charter Club Sweater-Knit Throw, 50" x 60", Macy's Exclusive

Right now, Macy's has a special offer on the Charter Club Sweater-Knitted Throw - a unique 50 by 60 inch blanket reduced by 76 % for a short period.

Comfort comes first with this design, built to feel soft while fitting naturally into different spaces.

Over a couch it adds texture, on a bed it brings extra layering, yet still holds its value when shared with someone else. Style does not sacrifice warmth here; both are present, working together quietly within the fabric itself.

6. I.N.C. International Concepts Women's Printed Satin Long Pajama Set, Macy's Exclusive

A sudden discount draws attention to I.N.C. International Concepts through Macy's, offering a women's printed satin pajama set reduced by 60% for a short period.

Though intended for sleep, the look carries an air of intention - soft fabric meets sharp design sense. Unexpected elegance emerges in the pattern, balancing whimsy with structure.

Confidence shows up quietly in how the pieces drape, aligning with I.N.C.'s focus on self-assured style.

7. Bar III Men's Slim-Fit Velvet Sport Coat

Now available at Macy's, the men's slim-fit velvet sport coat from Bar III appears in a temporary price reduction of 73%. Crafted using soft, high-end velvet, it holds a tailored narrow silhouette.

A current profile emerges through clean lines and refined texture. Style remains crisp yet understated, merging ease with structure. This piece shifts seamlessly between formal settings and casual moments.

