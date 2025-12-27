What role will Katie Leung play in Bridgerton season 4? Explained

Katie Leung in Bridgerton season 4 (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Netflix])

Netflix recently released the first official trailer of the much-anticipated Bridgerton season 4. The fourth season of the series follows the dreamy Cinderella-like love story of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and the mysterious Lady in Silver.

The teaser trailer captures the moment the ultimate bachelor, Benedict, first spots a mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother's famed masquerade ball. Unbeknownst to him is that she's Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). After the night of the ball and the mysterious lady who intrigued his fancy vanished, only leaving behind one of her gloves, he set out to find her.

Besides giving the fans a brief taste of what Benedict and Sophie's story is going to be, the Bridgerton season 4 also introduces some key characters. That includes Katie Leung's character - the formidable lady of the house and Sophie's employer.

Who is Katie Leung going to play in Bridgerton season 4?

Katie Leung joins the cast of Bridgerton season 4 as Araminta Gun. She's a twice-married and twice-widowed aristocrat eager to marry off her two daughters to wealthy men - or at the very least, one of them.

The two daughters are debuting this season, and they, especially their mother, will be on a hunt for a suitable husband for them. Netflix describes Araminta as "fabulous, discerning, and blunt" who "does not respond well when anything - or anyone - threatens her standing in society.

Showrunner Jess Brownell also tells Netflix Tudum that Araminta raised her daughters to be perfect debutantes. She also teases that Araminta will have her eyes on Benedict Bridgerton after considering him "quite the catch" this season and wanting to pair one of her daughters with him.

The official trailer of Bridgerton season 4 from Netflix shares a brief look at Katie Leung's Araminta Gun during Lady Bridgerton's masquerade ball. She's seen wearing an elaborate black gown, looking every bit the aristocrat, as she makes her presence known in season 4.

Katie Leung's character in Bridgerton season 4 is not just an aristocratic mother looking for a suitable match for her daughters. She's also Sophie's strict stepmother and employer. Her character ties back to the stepmother in Cinderella's story.

And given all the details, her character as Araminta Gun will be a thorn in Sophie's side in more ways than one. But according to Leung, in an interview with Refinery29, per Daily Mail UK, her character in the series is not evil. She said:

"I would never call her evil because I adore her - I think she's absolutely fabulous. She's just heavily misunderstood."

Who are playing Katie Leung's daughters in Bridgerton season 4?

Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei will play Katie Leung's two debutante daughters in the upcoming Bridgerton season 4. Mao plays Rosamund Li, the "beautiful, vain, and eager to please" daughter. She's the eldest and her mother's prized possession.

Brownell also describes Mao's character in the series as Araminta's mini-me, who also has her eyes set on marrying Benedict Bridgerton. And like her mother, she doesn't allow people to get in her way of achieving her goals.

Meanwhile, Isabella Wei plays the second daughter, Posy Li. She's also debuting this year like her sister. But unlike Rosamund, Posy is the much kinder, chattier, and overly friendly sister. She's not as polished as Rosamund and is rarely put in the spotlight by her mother.

Part 1 of Bridgerton season 4 will premiere on Netflix on January 29, followed by Part 2 a few weeks later on February 26.