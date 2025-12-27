The Copenhagen Test season 1 ending explained: Does Alexander find out who’s hacking his brain?

Simu Liu in The Copenhagen Test (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Peacock])

Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera star in the twisty spy series that is The Copenhagen Test. The eight-episode thriller series premiered on Peacock on December 27 and sent viewers into a tailspin as Liu's Alexander Hale tries to uncover his anonymous assailants.

The story revolves around him as an intelligence analyst working for a secret agency called 'The Orphanage.'

But there's a snag in his espionage story when he discovers that his brain has been mysteriously hacked and anonymous individuals have access to everything he sees and hears.

In other words, Alexander has become a human radio station. His quest throughout the season is to uncover the person who hacked his brain, which isn't an easy feat considering that the said person is tracking him.

The Copenhagen Test follows Alexander's reality as he uncovers that Victor, a family friend and former intelligence operative, is the mastermind behind hacking his brain using the Cassandra RU-258 program.

The Copenhagen Test season 1 ends with the revelation of Victor's betrayal and an even bigger conspiracy

The final moments of The Copenhagen Test season 1 uncover the biggest mystery that drove the entire series - the real culprit for hacking Alexander Hale.

It turns out that Schiff, who has been the antagonist most of the season, isn't the one who hacked Alexander. He merely benefited from it.

The mastermind in hacking Alexander turns out to be closer to him than initially realized - Victor. He's a family friend and Alexander's trusted friend and mentor.

The last five minutes of episode 8 see Alexander confronting Victor about the hacking, which the latter doesn't deny.

In fact, he admits that he ordered the test and that he chose Alexander because he was trusted. Victor also leads Alexander through the tunnels of his restaurant and into his concealed surveillance operation.

It turns out that Alexander is just one of many hacked assets.

There are multiple individuals worldwide who, unlike Alexander, unknowingly serve as assets. Another key revelation at the end of The Copenhagen Test season 1 is the flashback confirming that Rachel knowingly gave Alexander the anti-anxiety pills with nanites.

Is Alexander still hacked at the end of The Copenhagen Test season 1?

Alexander is still hacked at the end of the series, but it's not like before. After saving his parents, he goes into another seizure and it looks like he won't survive it this time.

But The Orphanage ends up saving him.

He now has a neural "governor" implanted into his system. So while his senses are still live and broadcasting, he can turn them on and off via a watch. It means he has the choice when to broadcast what he sees and hears. That's the best thing they can do for him.

Unlike before, Alexander is no longer broadcasting uncontrollably. But it doesn't mean he's fully free either.

John is hoping that he's going to consider doing more work for The Orphanage.

The Copenhagen Test season 1 ends with more questions about Victor's covert operation

The revelation that Victor is the mastermind behind hacking Alexander's senses at the end of the series is just the beginning of an even bigger puzzle.

Besides some vague answers from Victor, the series ends with plenty of loose ends and unanswered questions about Victor's covert operation.

The reason he's doing the titular test, why Alexander Hale was chosen to be part of it, the people he's working with, and his ultimate plan for doing the tests remain unanswered.

What's only clear is that he has an asset tracking Michelle, because she's a "loose end."

