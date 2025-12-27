JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 9: The full Sturgeon Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City on August 9, 2025, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey (Image via Getty)

A new dataset released by scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) provides detailed information on the challenges of travel and orbital operations between Earth and the Moon, according to Universe Today reporter Andy Tomaswick.

The dataset maps one million potential cis-lunar orbits, with only 9.7 percent remaining stable over a three-year simulation.

This dataset is intended to support the development of navigational software and orbital planning systems for spacecraft operating in the region between Earth and the Moon, which includes both the Moon's orbit and the surrounding cislunar space, as reported by Universe Today Tomaswick in 2025.

Understanding the challenges of Lunar travel

Mapping Cislunar Orbits

The LLNL dataset and software model 1,000,000 orbits within cislunar space, a region approximately 384,400 kilometers wide between Low Earth Orbit and the Moon, according to Universe Today Tomaswick.

The simulation accounted for gravitational forces from the Earth, Moon, Sun, and the satellite itself.

Resonances between Earth and the Moon were included, along with thermal radiation pressure from the Earth and solar radiation pressure from the Sun.

These forces were modeled over six years using initial conditions set to the positions of the Sun, Earth, and Moon on January 1, 1980.

The dataset identifies clusters of stable orbits, particularly near Lagrange points L4 and L5 and a band located roughly five times the distance of Geosynchronous Orbit from Earth, as Universe Today Tomaswick explained.

Space domain awareness

Space Domain Awareness, or SDA, is critical for safe operations in cislunar space, according to a study reviewed by Universe Today reporter Matthew Williams in 2024.

SDA involves tracking all objects within a region of space to avoid collisions and ensure accurate navigation.

Current Earth-based sensors face limitations in monitoring cislunar space due to distance, illumination conditions, and sensor workload.

Potential solutions include placing sensors on the Moon, expanding Earth-based networks, or deploying satellite-based sensor constellations throughout the region, as Williams noted in Universe Today.

Lunar mission planning

Cislunar dynamics are affected by the Three-Body Problem, in which spacecraft are influenced simultaneously by Earth and Moon gravity, as described by Universe Today Tomaswick.

This makes orbital paths non-Keplerian and requires specialized models for trajectory planning.

The LLNL dataset provides reference trajectories for orbital planning and supports the establishment of infrastructure such as the Lunar Gateway.

NASA’s Artemis Program plans to deploy crewed Orion spacecraft, the Human Landing System, and surface habitats, while other agencies, including China, Roscosmos, and ESA, have similar plans for lunar bases and research stations.

The LLNL dataset is expected to aid in navigating these operations and establishing long-term human presence around the Moon, according to Universe Today Williams.

Stable orbits and strategic locations

Among the one million modeled orbits, only about 9,700 were stable over the simulation period.

Stability was concentrated near the Lagrange points and in areas sufficiently distant from both Earth and Moon gravity to minimize perturbations.

These orbits are considered critical for locating permanent infrastructure, including the Lunar Gateway and potential research facilities.

The dataset provides a foundation for planning orbital operations, testing navigation software, and supporting long-term missions to cislunar space, as Universe Today Tomaswick reported.

The LLNL release represents a comprehensive tool for understanding the complexities of traveling and operating in the space between Earth and the Moon.

It outlines the specific challenges of orbital stability, the influence of gravitational and radiation forces, and the importance of SDA in future lunar exploration and infrastructure development, according to Universe Today reporters Andy Tomaswick and Matthew Williams.

