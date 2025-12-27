Dancing with the Stars pro Rylee Arnold sets the record straight on engagement speculation

Rylee Arnold from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars pro Rylee Arnold is setting the record straight about the engagement rumors surrounding her and her boyfriend, Walker Lyons.

In a TikTok video, which she posted on December 24, 2025, Rylee said:



“There was lots of speculation from this trip coming around. No, I am not engaged.”



The trip was a direct reference to a recent outing she made with her partner and his family. When social media users saw the photos of her and Walker together, they began wondering if Walker had popped the question.

The Dancing with the Stars alum took to TikTok to clarify all doubts. She even showed her ring fingers in the video to prove that she was being truthful.

Rylee and Walker have been together since October 2024. Back then, Arnold took to Instagram and posted photos of her and Walker, saying, ‘Is this a hard launch?’

As soon as she made the news public, netizens flooded her social media, comparing her and Walker to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the Dancing with the Stars pro commented on the comparison, confessing that the similarity being drawn was “so iconic.”

Now, a year later, fans became curious about their relationship status when they saw the two taking a trip together. However, Rylee dismissed all claims in the Wednesday video.

More details about Dancing with the Stars pro Rylee and her partner Walker’s engagement rumors







After confirming that they were not getting engaged, Rylee showed her two ring fingers to the camera, which were ringless.

She pointed to her “ringless” fingers and said that the speculation videos made by fans made her “chuckle a little bit.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum expressed that the trip with her boyfriend and his family was “the best.”

She shared that she enjoyed her time exchanging gifts with her partner as well.



“I won’t be with him for Christmas Day, but he’s gonna be coming to Utah after Christmas, which is good,” Rylee added.



Since Walker was not with the Dancing with the Stars pro during Christmas, Rylee spent that festive period with her parents, sisters, nieces, and nephews back in her hometown Utah.

Rylee also mentioned that she did “a little staycation in Salt Lake City” the night before the video, calling the retreat a “good time.”



“We ate a yummy dinner, I shopped a little bit, we went swimming and it was just really good to spend time with my whole family all together,” she said.



Rylee also reunited with her elder sister, and another Dancing with the Stars pro, Lindsay Arnold during Christmas.

On Wednesday, she posted on Instagram Stories that she fell asleep “so grateful,” looking forward to celebrating the holidays with her family.

In the TikTok video, she talked some more about her partner, saying she was excited to see what “adventure” awaited them in the future.

That said, Rylee noted that she enjoyed the time off to be with her loved ones, as it allowed her to “decompress” and settle into her place in Utah.

After her stint on Dancing with the Stars season 34, Rylee decided not to join her co-stars on the 2026 live tour.

In October, she informed her fans about her decision, saying that she had the best time touring the last two seasons. However, she decided to take this year off to manage her Type 1 diabetes.

Stay tuned for more updates.