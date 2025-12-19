Love Thy Nader star Brooks reveals what led to immediate intimacy with Gleb Savchenko

Brooks Nader (Image via Getty)

Love Thy Nader star Brooks Nader recently revealed shocking details about his relationship with ex-partner, Gleb Savchenko.

The 42-year-old model and reality TV star appeared as a guest on the Thursday, December 18, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne.

During one segment of the interview, Andy asked Brooks about how long she dated Gleb, to which she replied:



“We started, you know, being intimate day one.”



It was a direct reference to their time on Dancing with the Stars, where Brooks was paired with Gleb as his professional dance partner.

Referring to that time, Brooks revealed that her relationship with Gleb began as soon as they met each other, adding that they connected physically before anything else.

Brooks and Gleb met on season 33 of the competition show, and their on-stage chemistry sparked rumors about their romance.

At first, Brooks dismissed all speculations about them being together, but in September 2024, she confirmed to Extra that the rumors about their backstage kisses were “real.”

The pair dated for approximately a year after parting ways in April. Now, in December 2025, Brooks shared new details about her romance with the ballroom pro.

“It was great”: Love Thy Nader star Brooks dishes on her romantic spark with Gleb







Brooks’ confession shocked Andy and Erika, as the latter asked her if it all happened during rehearsal. Brooks replied that they did not wait until rehearsal, and that they got intimate during their “meet-and-greet.”

She defended her actions, saying that their chemistry was instantaneous. Consequently, she needed to relieve herself of the tension.

Brooks added that she was “newly divorced,” referring to her marriage to Billy Haire, and wanted to be paired with the “hottest, douchiest guy” on Dancing with the Stars.

As per her request, she got Gleb. Reflecting on their first meeting, Brooks shared that there was “so much s*xual tension” that they needed to act on it, convinced it would get “worse and worse.”

Consequently, she wanted to check what she was “working with,” and get the intimate experience “over with.”



“It was great. Dancers know how to… I’ve heard that from a lot of people, and it’s true. Highly recommend. Don’t marry the dancer, but f**k the dancer,” she added.



As for the romantic part of their relationship, Brooks felt otherwise. She confessed that their brief relationship was “bad” and a “disaster.”

In the premiere episode of Love Thy Nader, which aired in August, Brooks accused Gleb of cheating on her, but he maintained his innocence throughout.

In an interview with E! News, Gleb said that he was “not a cheater” or a “f***boy,” but a family person who believed in relationships.

He went so far as to mention that he did not even go on random dates and that he was not even on dating apps.

He later told Page Six that he was not even aware of their breakup and found out about it from an article online.

In September, Brooks had appeared on Watch What Happens Live, during which she slammed Gleb for being a “creepy person.”

She claimed that her chances of advancing in the competition were jeopardized because Glev was always trying to get physical with her.

Now, having moved on from Gleb, Brooks shared what she sought in her partner in the latest episode of WWHL.

To impress her, she said that one needed to be “the life of the party” and “pretty charismatic,” however, she noted that such guys always turned out to be the worst kind.

