Has Brooks Nader hit the dating track yet? 'Love Thy Nader' star gives cheeky update at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Brooks Nader visits Page Six Radio with Danny Murphy and Evan Real at the SiriusXM Studios on August 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Brooks Nader is being coy about her relationship status. PEOPLE correspondents caught up with the 28-year-old TV personality at the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 23, 2025.

Nader, who has been linked to tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner this fall, responded to questions about who she was dating, cheekily adding, “We'll see after the race.” She said that she hasn’t “hit that sport yet,” before adding, “But they're all cute. Who knows?"

The model and TV personality appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on September 17, 2025, where she addressed rumors about her supposed relationship with the two tennis stars:

“I mean, I would just say, a lady never kisses and tells, especially twice. That’s just not nice.”

While she didn’t confirm the rumors about dating Alcaraz and Sinner at the same time, she stated:

"I mean, dating is such a loose term these days. It’s just you know— I don’t know. By the way, my only thing is guys do it all the time. So why can’t I do it?”

Brooks Nader dated Dancing with the Stars alum Gleb Savchenko earlier in the year. The relationship between the duo ended in April.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's relationship explored

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko met as partners on the Dancing with the Stars show. They sparked dating rumors during their time on the show’s 2024 season as they were spotted kissing backstage. They posted flirty videos on TikTok and got tattoos together.



Nader, in an interview with PEOPLE in September 2024, said:

"He's amazing. Gleb's amazing, and I'm so lucky to have him as a partner. It's a great thing, newly divorced, to have Gleb as your partner. Could you imagine a better partner?”



She added:

“He really cares about people and he kept saying the whole time, ‘I just want to make you look really good and I want you to have the best experience with Dancing with the Stars.' ”

After a brief breakup in October 2024, after their elimination on DWTS, they rekindled their relationship and spent part of the Holidays together.

After they reportedly ended their relationship in April 2025, a source claimed that Nader suspected Savchenko had cheated on her. The pro dancer has since denied the allegations.

