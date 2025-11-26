Lucky Delaware woman takes home $1 million Powerball prize after buying her winning ticket at a local store

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: In a photo illustration, Powerball lottery tickets are seen on a countertop on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $1.7 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in history. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

​A woman from Dover, Delaware, is now a millionaire after winning $1 million in the Powerball drawing held on October 22.

The 51-year-old winner works in promotions supervision and said she started playing the lottery only six weeks ago, “just for fun.”

She did not expect anything big to happen, but this time, her ticket changed her life.

She scanned her ticket and was shocked

For this draw, she bought three tickets using the “quick pick” option, which lets the machine choose the numbers for you. This turned out to be the lucky choice. When she scanned her ticket, she was so shocked that she had to check it again.

The first person she told about her win was her father. She said she was still shaking from excitement and had not yet decided how she would use the money. Lottery officials said she was extremely happy and could not believe her luck.

Delaware Lottery director Helene Keeley congratulated her and said they were glad to share such wonderful news. She also reminded everyone to play the lottery responsibly.

The winner claimed her $1 million prize at the Delaware Lottery Headquarters on October 30.

Where she bought the winning ticket

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Harrington Raceway and Casino. Many people buy their tickets there, but this time, one lucky woman got the big prize.

Winning numbers from the October 22 draw

The winning numbers were:

18 – 37 – 52 – 54 – 60

Powerball: 12

Power Play: 2X

There was no jackpot winner, but Delaware got one Match-5 winner worth $1 million. The last time Delaware had a $1 million Powerball winner was in April 2024 at a Wawa store in Rehoboth.

How long players have to claim prizes

The Delaware Lottery says players have one year from the draw date to claim any prize for draw games. For instant games, winners also have one year from the end of the game.

How to claim a lottery prize in Delaware

Here’s how claiming works:

First, sign the back of your ticket . This makes it officially yours.

. This makes it officially yours. Prizes up to $599: Can be claimed at any lottery retailer.

Can be claimed at any lottery retailer. Prizes $600–$5,000: Must be claimed at a Delaware Lottery redemption center in Dover, Georgetown, or Wilmington.

Must be claimed at a Delaware Lottery redemption center in Dover, Georgetown, or Wilmington. Prizes above $5,001: Must be claimed at the Delaware Lottery Office. Bring a photo ID and your Social Security card.

Must be claimed at the Delaware Lottery Office. Bring a photo ID and your Social Security card. You can also mail Smaller prizes to the lottery office.

​

Next Powerball drawing

The next Powerball drawing is on November 26 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The jackpot has now grown to $681 million, with a cash value of $315.7 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.