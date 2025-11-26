Lucky Delaware woman takes home $1 million Powerball prize after buying her winning ticket at a local store

A woman from Dover, Delaware, is now a millionaire after winning $1 million in the Powerball drawing held on October 22.
The 51-year-old winner works in promotions supervision and said she started playing the lottery only six weeks ago, “just for fun.”
She did not expect anything big to happen, but this time, her ticket changed her life.
For this draw, she bought three tickets using the “quick pick” option, which lets the machine choose the numbers for you. This turned out to be the lucky choice. When she scanned her ticket, she was so shocked that she had to check it again.
The first person she told about her win was her father. She said she was still shaking from excitement and had not yet decided how she would use the money. Lottery officials said she was extremely happy and could not believe her luck.
Delaware Lottery director Helene Keeley congratulated her and said they were glad to share such wonderful news. She also reminded everyone to play the lottery responsibly.
The winner claimed her $1 million prize at the Delaware Lottery Headquarters on October 30.
The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Harrington Raceway and Casino. Many people buy their tickets there, but this time, one lucky woman got the big prize.
The winning numbers were:
18 – 37 – 52 – 54 – 60
Powerball: 12
Power Play: 2X
There was no jackpot winner, but Delaware got one Match-5 winner worth $1 million. The last time Delaware had a $1 million Powerball winner was in April 2024 at a Wawa store in Rehoboth.
The Delaware Lottery says players have one year from the draw date to claim any prize for draw games. For instant games, winners also have one year from the end of the game.
Here’s how claiming works:
The next Powerball drawing is on November 26 at 10:59 p.m. ET.
The jackpot has now grown to $681 million, with a cash value of $315.7 million.
Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
