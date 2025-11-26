15 lucky players win big in Mega Millions, Powerball and NJ lottery games last week

NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 05: A newsstand in Manhattan advertises the latest Powerball Jackpot, now reaching $1.8 billion, on September 05, 2025, in New York City. Saturday night's drawing will follow no winners from Wednesday's $1.4 billion grand prize, Powerball said. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

​Last week was a lucky one for many lottery players in New Jersey. The New Jersey Lottery shared its weekly winner list on November 24, revealing that 15 people won big prizes in games such as Powerball, Mega Millions, and various New Jersey scratch-off games.

These wins were valued at $10,000 or more, making it an exciting week for lottery fans across the state.​

Big Powerball & Mega Millions wins

The biggest win of the week was a $1 million Powerball prize from the November 19 drawing. This ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Mountain Avenue in Mountainside, Union County. The lucky player matched all five white balls.

Two more Powerball players won $50,000 each in the November 17 drawing.

– One ticket was sold at Grove News Corner in Jersey City.

– The other was bought online on Jackpocket.com.

Mega Millions also had two winners. Both players won $30,000 each in the November 18 drawing.

– One winning ticket came from Victory Wine in East Orange.

– The other from QuickChek in Bogota.

Big winners in New Jersey-only lottery games

New Jersey players also won several large prizes in local lottery games.

A major win came from a scratch-off called $1,000,000 Spectacular, where a player won $1 million. This ticket was bought at Lucky 7 Deli in Lakehurst, Ocean County.

Another big win was the $450,716 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from November 20. The ticket was sold at The Bagelsmith in Belvidere, Warren County.

A player from Kearny won $155,000 on the Emerald 5X game after buying the ticket at Topshelf Liquor.

A Pick-6 ticket won $32,400 on November 22 at a 7-Eleven in Ewing, Mercer County.

Two Crossword scratch-off players won $25,000 each:

– One at Shoppers Paradise in Elizabeth

– One at Krauszer’s in Avenel

Several more players won $10,000 prizes on different scratch-off games, including tickets sold at:

– ShopRite in Medford

– ShopRite Wine & Spirits in Kearny

– Wawa in Penns Grove

– BJ’s Wholesale Club in Linden

A lucky week for many players

With so many wins in different parts of New Jersey, last week showed that luck can strike anywhere. Many of the winners used quick picks, while others bought scratch-offs at regular grocery stores, delis, and gas stations.

The New Jersey Lottery reminds players to always check their tickets and play responsibly. You never know when a simple $2 ticket might turn into a life-changing win.