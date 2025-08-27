“Brings a lot of comedic relief”- Love Thy Nader star Brooks discusses Jimmy Kimmel joining the show as an executive producer

Brooks Nader and Jimmy Kimmel from Love Thy Nader (Image via Instagram/@brooksnader)

The very first season of Love Thy Nadar premiered on August 26, 2025. It will feature four Louisiana sisters, Sarah, Grace, Mary, and model Brooks Nader, as they chase their dreams in NYC's Soho, leaving behind their southern roots.

With the release of her newest show, Brooks came to an E! News interview, which was published on August 26, 2025.

Here, she discussed several things about the show, including Jimmy Kimmel's addition to it as the executive producer.

"He brings a lot of comedic relief during tough times in the world," Brooks said.

In other news, the premiere episode of Love Thy Nader saw Brooks introducing her boyfriend, Gleb Savchinko, to her family.

Her sisters questioned his intentions of being with her, while her dad disapproved of the PDA they exhibited at an event.

What Love Thy Nader star Brooks said about Jimmy Kimmel's part in the show

In the said interview, Brooks revealed that she and Jimmy came to collaborate on the show because they shared the same agent. She felt like he was a "great addition" to the Love Thy Nader team.

She mentioned that Jimmy seemed out of place but fit well in the show's setting.

She acknowledged that he brought relief to the world in the tough times and added that she and her sisters had always been fans of his show.

For this reason, they were "honoured and humbled" when he was pitched to be the producer of the show. It was also because he hadn't done anything like this before.

Brooks shared that she got the chance to take her parents to one of Jimmy's shows in Brooklyn last year.

"It was the highlight of their lives. I think it was such a full-circle pinch me moment," she said.

She revealed that the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host had told them that he was going to take his part, as the producer, very seriously.

Brooks explained in the interview that Jimmy worked hard on anything he took up and avoided taking it "lightly."

Jimmy's appearance in the TikTok and Instagram videos the Nader sisters have been making to promote their show shows the seriousness he promised to bring in his role.

In the Instagram video with Jimmy, posted on April 24, 2025, Brooks wrote in the caption,

"Somehow convinced @jimmykimmel to join our chaos!! “Love Thy Nader” premieres on @hulu & @freeform this summer- and it’s gloriously unhinged!!!"

The said post was also shared on Jimmy's official Instagram profile along with the profiles of all the stars of the show.

What happened in the premiere episode of Love Thy Nader?

The premiere episode of the show saw Brooks telling her three sisters that her boyfriend, Gleb Savchenko from Dancing With The Stars, was moving into their apartment, indefinitely.

The girls were surprised to know that and showed concerns about the speed with which Brooks' relationship was growing.

"I met my ex-husband when I was 19 years old. I was with him until I was 27, and going from that to the hottest guy I've ever seen in my entire life. We have the craziest, wildest s*x ever," Brooks explained.

Brooks here referred to her marriage with Billy Haire, whom she divorced in 2024. Mary, her sister, thought that she was "blinded" by love, so she couldn't think such moves through.

However, Brooks defended herself, saying that Gleb "worshipped" her, so she didn't think it was a bad move.

Mary believed he was being nice to her because he wanted to be in her circle and not because he loved her. Later in the episode, Gleb met Brooks' father, who disapproved of their PDA.

When Gleb said that he intended to marry his daughter, he said he would have to come to Louisiana and take permission from her grandparents and parents.

