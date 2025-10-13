When will Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Guy Fieri (Image via Getty Images)

Guy Fieri returns with the holiday special of his popular reality show, Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas edition. The show will premiere on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on Food Network. Fieri shared a sneak peek of the set and the contestants of the holiday special on social media, saying,” You are gonna love it”.

The Instagram post by Food Network shared on October 8, 2025, stated:



“All-Star Christmas @GuyFieri is bringing chef DUOStogether to compete as teams of 2, serving up a savory and one sweet dish in every intense battle. They'll be competing for the title, the belt, the 100K cash prize, and an additional 50K to give to a cause close to their hearts”.



The star-studded line-up of chefs will compete in teams for a chance to win $100,000.

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas: Format, Contestants and more







The reality show is bringing a festive twist to the competition. 32 Chefs would team up in the Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, where they would create both savory and sweet dishes. The competition will rely on teamwork and culinary skills to win.

Each team would spin the Randomizer to determine the challenge. The winning team will take home the winning title, the belt and cash prizes from Carnival Cruise Lines.

A bonus $50,000 prize is also one of the highlights of the show. This prize money will be split between the teams, which they can donate to the charity of their choice.

The holiday edition of the Tournament of Champions was filmed in August and would include celebrity chef twins Michael Voltaggio and Bryan Voltaggio, who have previously competed against each other on Bobby’s Triple Threat.

Chef Shirley Chung is also returning to the show. She has previously participated in the cooking reality show, Top Chef. She made headlines for her Stage 4 tongue cancer diagnosis in July 2024.

Shirley Chung recently revealed that she is now in remission. She is coming back to partner with restaurateur Sherry Yard in the competition.

Chef Britt Rescigno is also among the former contestants returning to the Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas. She last appeared on Season 4 and made it to the final four. She lost to Chef Maneet Chauhan at the semi-finals.

Rescigno is based in Idaho and runs a restaurant named Fiamma. She will be in a team with James Beard Award-winning chef Jonathon Sawyer.

The teams participating in the Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas are as follows:



Antonia Lofaso and Alex Guarnaschelli

Maneet Chauhan and Stephanie Izard

Mei Lin and Nini Nguyen

Lee Anne Wong and Zac Young

Sara Bradley and Damaris Philips

Britt Rescigno and Jonathon Sawyer

Marcus Samulsson and Rachel Sherriffe

Shirley Chung and Sherry Yard

Kevin Lee and Dale Talde

Aaron Sanchez and Amanda Freitag

Tobias Dorzon and Marcel Vigneron

Adam Sobel and Christian Petroni

Aarti Sequeira and Christa Luedtke

Graham Elliot and Giuseppe Tentori

Michael Voltaggio and Bryan Voltaggio

Jet Tila and Ashley Holt



The judging panel also has some celebrated names in the culinary scene. These include Michelle Bernstein, Scott Conant, Cat Cora, Susan Feniger, Lorena Garcia, Judy Joo, Nancy Silverton, Curtis Stone, Jacques Torres, Christina Tosi, Ming Tsai and Geoffrey Zakarian.

Tiffany Faison will do the sideline reporting. They will be offering the audience a behind-the-scenes view of the competition.

Stay tuned for more such updates.