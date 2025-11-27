Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas host Guy Fieri rushed to emergency surgery after quad muscle tear

Guy Fieri (Image via Instagram/@guyfieri)

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas host Guy Fieri was recently rushed to emergency surgery after he had a quad muscle tear. The Food Network star had to immediately seek medical treatment after he reportedly missed a set of stairs, which led to a quad muscle tear.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star revealed that he is rehired to keep weight off of his leg for eight weeks before he undergoes rehabilitation. Fieri says,

“I want to get after it as fast as possible, You know as much as you want to, get back to being Guy, you're going to really have to go through it.”

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas host Guy Fieri gives health update

The Food Network star gave an update about his accident to Fox Digital News as he said,

"I slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold. So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he's never seen—you know, in 20 years—he hasn't seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half."

The 57-year-old further revealed that he had to undergo immediate medical treatment to make sure that his muscle does not recede any further.

“You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone," he explained, "but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it explode."

Guy Fieri reveals how the entire cast and crew adapted after his surgery

The Guy's Grocery Games host is slowly recovering from the accident but is currently using a wheelchair and crutches to get around.

As he was in middle of filming his new series Flavor Town Food Fight when the accident took place, it made the entire cast and crew to adapt. He further added saying,

“We've got everybody in town and all the chefs there and 125 people on set and everybody's ready to go, and I'm in surgery," Guy shared. "So, we figured out how to pivot through it and to have some creative filming techniques. But it's been a run, and now I'm up here at the ranch, where it's always about hiking and outdoors, and you know, beautiful." "I haven't busted anything," he went on. "I mean I broke it all as a kid. I broke my leg, broke my knee, broke my wrist, broke my sternum, my ribs, my tailbone. I mean, you know, name it, I broke it. But I got done doing that s--t. You know, I got done with that type of behavior long ago."

As the popular show host talked about his recovery, he revealed how Ryder has planned on taking care of him. He recalled:

"It was funny, my son, Ryder, texted me from school and he said, 'Well, I guess all the training you've given me and all the cooking I've been doing while I was at school, it was going to be my time to shine.' And I said, 'I am so happy you're asking me about this versus me telling you, you have to do it."

Stay tuned for more updates.