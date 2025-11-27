Who was eliminated in The Amazing Race season 38 episode 10? Details explored

Chelsie Baham from The Amazing Race season 38 (Image via Getty)

The Amazing Race season 38 returned with a new episode on November 26, 2025. In this episode, called It’s Hard Not to Feel Hopeless, only four teams lasted after they said goodbye to father-daughter duo, Jack and Chelsie Baham.

The team raced across Milan, Italy, hoping to get to the Pit Stop in time. However, they failed to manage directions and even got stuck on the Roadblocks.

Chelsie and Jack finished their time on The Amazing Race without any first-place legs. But even then, they somehow managed to make it through each race.

The issue that kept bothering them throughout their journey was navigation. They always struggled with figuring out the directions. It happened to them in episode 10 as well, which impacted their overall performance.

The Amazing Race duo took a wrong turn after completing the first Roadblock. While they tried to figure things out, Kyland and Taylor who were behind everyone overtook them.

During the last portion of the leg, Chelsie attempted to make some recovery, but ultimately failed. Consequently, she and her father were sent home.

Navigation issues impacted Chelsie and Jack's timing on The Amazing Race season 38







The episode kicked off with the five teams racing to the airport, hoping to get the earliest flight to Milan.

Jack and Chelsie were among the four teams that managed to find their seats on the first flight out.

However, Kyland and Taylor were unable to do so, falling behind the lot by 45 minutes.

Upon arriving at their destination, the contestants faced their first obstacle. They had to complete a Roadblock, in which they had to create a dress completely out of flowers.

Given the pressure of the competition, the contestants on The Amazing Race season 38 struggled to complete the Roadblock challenge quickly.

The father-daughter duo also faced issues while crafting the dress. However, even amid the chaos and the tension, Jack found time to banter with the female judge overseeing the task.

It was only after Chelsie prompted him to focus on the task at hand that he recentered.

Despite multiple attempts, Chelsie and Jack could not complete it. In the meantime, Kyland and Taylor arrived at the Roadblock location and caught up with the other teams.

Shortly after, Chelsie and Jack finished making their dress and headed out to their next location, where they had to build a medieval tower using objects already provided to them.

On their way to the place, Chelsie and Jack got lost and struggled with directions for a while. She reached the challenge spot only after Taylor did, even though Taylor was behind them. At that point, it became a neck-and-neck contest between Chelsie and Jack, as well as Taylor and Kyland.

Both teams finished building the medieval tower and moved on to building a bridge. Despite their efforts, they could not outperform Kyland and Taylor and were a few minutes behind them.

In the last part of the race, both teams struggled with navigation, but Taylor and Kyland somehow managed to overtake them.

As a result, Taylor and Kyland finished the race in fourth place, while Chelsie and Jack, who came last, were sent home.

With that, the remaining four teams - Izzy and Paige, Jas and Jag, Joseph and Adam, Kyland and Taylor - advanced to the next stage of The Amazing Race season 38.

Stay tuned for more updates.