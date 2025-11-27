The Amazing Race season 38 episode 10 recap: Racers travel to Italy, exhausted by the heat and face a major setback

The Amazing Race season 38 (Image via CBS)

The Amazing Race season 38's latest episode, in week 10, saw the final five teams flying off to Milan, Italy, where the competition intensified and exhaustion from the scorching heat almost ended the journey of one Big Brother alum.

Jas & Jag once again dominated the challenge, winning the leg and securing another $7,500 each.

The results after this leg of The Amazing Race are:

Izzy & Paige came in second, followed by Joseph & Adam in third. Despite starting the day with a major flight delay, Kyland & Taylor fought their way to fourth place.

The father-daughter duo, Jack & Chelsie, who arrived at the Pit Stop last, were eliminated from the race in the latest episode that premiered on November 26, 2025, on CBS.

Here's what happened in the Italy leg of The Amazing Race season 38

The latest episode of The Amazing Race ​​​​​​started with the final five teams running to secure flights to Milan.

While four teams landed a direct flight arriving at 9:20 am, Kyland & Taylor got unlucky as their flight was fully booked, forcing them into a later arrival at 10:05 am, which gave them an automatic 45-minute disadvantage.

Once the first teams reached Italy, they grabbed their clue-filled cars and headed straight into the first Road Block, where they had to replicate a dress made entirely of live flowers, pinning them together.

Jas, Adam, Izzy, Jack and, later, Kyland took on the detailed challenge, which turned out to be tricky for almost everyone. Jas struggled with his flower count repeatedly, while Jack and Izzy kept getting sent back for the wrong flower count.

A scary thing happened when Adam began feeling dizzy and lightheaded due to his blood sugar levels dropping low, caused by the extreme heat and overexposure to the sun.

Medics rushed in, confirming his blood sugar was normal but diagnosing heat exhaustion. Even after being moved to the shade and hydrated, Adam insisted on moving forward, determined not to let his team fall behind.

Eventually, he managed to complete the floral dress correctly, which was a huge relief for both him and Joseph.

Meanwhile, Jas finally got approval, and he and Jag moved forward to the next Road Block, where one teammate had to assemble pieces of a tower replica, using a jousting stick, and then gather four rings while being pushed on a wooden horse.

Back at the first Road Block, Izzy completed her flower dress, followed later by Adam and Jack.

As the teams spread across Milan, Jack & Chelsie became lost again, driving in circles for 30 minutes and ending up back at the first challenge location.

At the second Road Block, Jag quickly earned approval for his tower and successfully collected all four rings. Paige completed her tower and rings shortly after, while Adam redeemed himself by completing the entire challenge smoothly.

Kyland finished his tower next, though Taylor grew increasingly frustrated with the challenge, and Chelsie eventually secured her rings on her third try.

The final challenge of the leg involved building a self-supporting wooden bridge. Jas & Jag assembled theirs quickly and ran to the Pit Stop, clinching yet another first-place finish.

Izzy & Paige followed in second, and Joseph & Adam landed third.

The true face-off came between the last two teams. Kyland & Taylor’s focus paid off as they finished their bridge first and raced to the Pit Stop fast enough to survive the race.

Jack & Chelsie, who, despite a brave effort and starting to build the bridge once again as it had collapsed the first time, arrived last and were eliminated from The Amazing Race.

Here are the top 4 pairs left to compete on The Amazing Race season 38:

Jas Bains and Jag Bains (Brothers/entrepreneurs)

Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber (Engaged couple)

Joseph Abdin and Adam Abdin (Brothers)

Kyland Young and Taylor Hale (Dating couple)

Stay tuned for more updates.