Who went home on Survivor Season 49 Week 10? Details Explored

Jawan Pitts from Survivor 49 (Image via CBS)

Survivor Season 49 Week 10 ended with Jawan being voted out after a chaotic Tribal Council shaped by shifting alliances, false assurances, and last-minute idol plays.

His exit came at the end of an episode defined by mounting hunger, unravelling loyalty, and a scramble that left almost every castaway exposed.

The elimination was not only the result of strategic targeting but also the culmination of distrust that had grown between several players as the game tightened.

Week 10's elimination shifts the endgame on Survivor Season 49







Jawan's exit was the final result of an increasingly unstable week on Survivor Season 49.

The episode began with Kristina's emotional fallout from the previous Tribal Council, where she had admitted feeling isolated from the tribe and uncertain about her standing.

Her reaction, paired with Steven's acknowledgement that he had "hit a wall," foreshadowed a vote where rational planning would be overtaken by fear and fragmented alliances.

Inside the Final 8, early conversations revolved around Kristina’s idol and who knew about it. Sage informed Jawan about the idol, telling him not to share the information with Steven.

That secrecy became the first trigger for a loss of trust: Jawan approached Steven to gauge his honesty, only to discover that Steven had never mentioned the idol. From that moment, Jawan questioned whether Steven could be trusted at all.

Kristina and Steven later formed a plan of their own, deciding they would use the idol to surprise the tribe and place two votes on Savannah.

The decision did not hold, but it contributed to the environment of whispered promises and half-formed plans that would define the entire episode.

The Reward Challenge separated the castaways into two teams:



Blue: Sophie, Soph, Sage, Steven



Yellow: Jawan, Rizo, Kristina, Savannah



Blue secured the Sanctuary trip. Yellow returned to camp exhausted and discouraged, especially Rizo, who had an emotional breaking point triggered by hunger.

With fewer resources and morale falling, Savannah, Rizo, and Soph saw themselves drifting into the minority as conversations elsewhere began shifting.

At the Sanctuary, Sage set a new target: Savannah. She argued that Savannah felt “safe,” which made her vulnerable.

Sophie appeared open to the idea, but she remained at the centre of two competing voting blocs, each trying to win her over in the hours that followed.

The Immunity Challenge, built around obstacle navigation and the assembly of a Survivor logo puzzle, placed power squarely in Sophie’s hands. Despite Steven taking an early lead, Sophie surged ahead during the puzzle, winning immunity decisively.

Her win changed the structure of the night. Both sides—Savannah’s trio (Savannah, Rizo, Soph) and Sage’s group (Sage, Steven, Kristina)—saw Sophie as the deciding vote. With immunity guaranteed, she became the swing player each group needed.

Sage again pushed for Savannah, describing her as the necessary vote to break up the trio of Savannah, Rizo, and Soph. She also wanted Rizo and Kristina to burn their idols, hoping to neutralise their long-running influence.

Savannah, meanwhile, confronted Kristina and later Jawan, attempting to pry information about the plan from them. Her approach created more tension than clarity, leaving both players rattled. Rizo, Savannah, and Soph then considered using an extra vote against Sage or Jawan, describing those two as “flip-floppers.”

By the time the tribe headed to Tribal Council, the names circulating included Savannah, Steven, Sage, and Jawan. The episode made it clear that no one, except Sophie, was safe.

Tribal Council: idol plays and a decisive vote

At Tribal, Savannah spoke about reading people through “body language,” while Jawan warned that the player going home might not realise they were a threat. Rizo discussed his idol, hinting that he had not decided whether to use it.

Kristina then played her idol for Steven. Rizo played a fake idol for Savannah while keeping his real idol in his pocket. The decision not to use it became the turning point in the vote.

Jeff revealed the ballots:



Savannah



Jawan



Rizo



Savannah



Jawan



Savannah



Jawan



Jawan



Jawan



With five votes, Jawan was eliminated from Survivor Season 49.

His exit left Savannah safe, Rizo holding the real idol, and the tribe entering the Final 7 with alliances fractured beyond repair.

Stay tuned for more updates.