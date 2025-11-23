Survivor contestants divided into two teams by a schoolyard pick

Survivor season 49 (Image via CBS)

Survivor host Jeff Probst recently announced that the contestants are going to be divided into two teams for the reward challenge. This division will be schoolyard pick, and now the actual picking has been done.

As an exclusive deleted scene has been watched above, it can be seen which contestants were picked first and who picked themselves. A few fresh angles have been seen that were not included earlier.

As the reward challenge took place, the players were asked to “toss a sandbag at an oar to knock three rings off.” In the end, team blue, including Kristina, Sophie, Savannah, and Alex, won and were given a fried chicken dinner as the reward.

Survivor alum Rizo makes her pick and explains why

Survivor season 49 contestant Rizo picks Jawan and explains her decision to show host Jeff Probst.

“I’m gonna pick Jawan and here's why I'm gonna pick Jawan,” Rizo explains to Probst in the clip. “I'm hoping that we're gonna break the reward curse. I see something that's throwing, and the little Rizo in me thinks that I can hopefully pull it out. So me picking Jawan is me hopefully thinking I can pull it out and bring that man some food.”

The immunity challenge for this week was yet another pain tolerance test, as contestants were required to “use their feet to press up against a disc, and when the disc falls, you’re out.”

As Sophi Balerdi got to choose a team to cheer for, and if they won, she would have the chance to enjoy the feast right along with them.

She chose Rizo’s team and then explained her decision to the show host, saying,

“I made my decision, and it has to do with kind of what Rizo said. I'm rooting for Jawan, and me picking them means that I'm rooting for myself too, I guess. So I want to give you that extra, you know, luck today and pick this team right here because of Jawan.”

Who does Kristina pick in the reward challenge?

Kristina also made her pick, and she chose Sophie Segreti.

“I'm going to go with Sophie because I think we need to build a little bit more trust together,” she explains to Probst in the scene. “I think after the vote last night, we need to recalibrate things a little.”

In a confessional interview, Sophie talked about Kristina’s move of choosing her, saying that Kristina chose her first in the schoolyard pick supposedly to make amends and rebuild trust with her, as she further pointed out,

“Which is just funny because I'm also good at challenges. I'm like, ‘I'm helping you out, girl. Like, let's not get it twisted.’”

Sophie has talked about how the energy has been kind of "weird", as she said,

"Dude, that was wild. It felt almost like people were mad that I was still here. How am I supposed to respond to that? Open your eyes a little bit because those were like genuine reactions. I am questioning my relationship with Steven and Kristina."

Stay tuned for more updates.