What time does Bel-Air season 4 drop on Peacock? Release timings for all region, where to watch and more

A reimagining of the '90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Morgan Cooper is bringing back Bel-Air season 4. It has been confirmed that the Bel-Air season 4 is set to premiere on Peacock on 24 November 2025, continuing the plot where it left off in season 3.

There was not just one cliffhanger that kept viewers on a hook. The previous season ended with multiple events hanging in the balance. First, the end scene of the third season shows Aunt Viv touching her stomach as if she might be pregnant. Hilary and Lamarcus got married, but on their honeymoon, Lamarcus was found unconscious. With that, Will was kidnapped and it seems linked to Geoffrey’s enemies.

In December 2024, the show was renewed for its fourth installment, and it was also announced that it would be its final season. So, the show will not be moving forward with any new installments in the future. Since Bel-Air season 4 remains to give some intriguing answers related to the fate of some of the main leads in the show, showrunner Carla Banks-Waddell told TVLine (via Teen Vogue),

“We don’t know what happened, but it seems to be connected to Geoffrey. The last thing Geoffrey wants, which he says in that [final] voiceover, is to put the family in any sort of jeopardy because of him.”

All the main cast members are returning for the fourth and final season, including Jabari Banks as Will, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Coco Jones as Hilary, Akira Akbar as Ashley, Adrian Holmes as Phil, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, Simone Joy Jones as Lisa and Justin Cornwell (Lamarcus) if his character survives the season 3 finale cliffhanger.

Release date of Bel-Air season 4

Bel-Air season 4 is set to premiere on November 24, 2025, exclusively on Peacock. Three episodes will be released on its premiere day, Monday, November 24, 2025. After that, on December 1, 2025, the show will roll out two episodes, and on December 8, 2025, the final three episodes will be released, concluding its fourth and final season.

To watch the episode on Peacock, viewers need an active subscription. Peacock has three plans: Select, Premium, and Premium Plus. The Select plan shows ads and costs $8 per month. The Premium plan costs $11 per month, has ads, but gives access to Peacock original shows. The Premium Plus plan costs $17 per month, has no ads, and includes additional features. Peacock also offers yearly plans for those who prefer to pay once for the whole year.

The show consists of eight episodes, and its release schedule across different time zones is mentioned in the table below.

Regions Release time Release date United States (ET) 3 a.m. November 24, 2025 United States (PT) 12 a.m. November 24, 2025 India (IST) 1:30 p.m. November 24, 2025 United Kingdom 8 a.m. November 24, 2025 Australia 7 p.m. November 24, 2025 Japan 5 p.m. November 24, 2025 New Zealand 9 p.m. November 24, 2025 Central Europe 9 a.m. November 24, 2025

Next episode schedule:

December 1, 2025- 2 episodes (U.S- 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT)

December 8, 2025- 3 episodes (U.S- 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT)

What is Bel-Air season 4 all about?

The official logline of the show reads (via Peacock):