Physical: Asia: Team Japan’s Soichi Hashimoto praises teammates in a heartfelt Instagram tribute

Soichi Hashimoto (Image via Getty)

Soichi Hashimoto paid tribute to his fellow Team Japan members from Physical: Asia in a heartfelt Instagram post that highlighted each teammate’s strengths and contributions.

The post featured a photo of the full squad and included personal lines written for every member.

Hashimoto directly referenced their shared journey on Physical: Asia and outlined the qualities that shaped their experience as a unit.









“Netflix Physical 100 Asia. JAPAN TEAM,” Hashimoto captioned the post (translated from Japanese).



He then listed each teammate and wrote a short message about them. Addressing Yushin Okami first, Hashimoto wrote:



“Yunobu Okami



Become a leader with each quest you complete.



Blessed to have the team together.”



He continued with a tribute to Yoshio Itoi:



“Jae-Nan Kakai



It was the first time I've seen a more natural character than myself.



The strength of human and physical is superhuman.



Uncle Itoi helping the team lol.”



Hashimoto described Katsumi Nakamura as:



“Nakamura kak



Good looking brains who objectively looked at the team.



The tip of the team with guts.”



He praised Kana Watanabe’s preparation and approach by writing:



“Kana Watanabe



Be the best ready for any quest respect everyone's opinion.



There he is. Team shady hard workers.”



And he credited Nonoka Ozaki with being a crucial early performer:



“Ayaka Ozakino



The best player in the first row.



She was a naive girlfriend.



Her smile and fight saved everyone.”



Physical: Asia: Hashimoto’s heartfelt tribute to Team Japan

Hashimoto’s post comes following Team Japan’s run on Physical: Asia, the Netflix competition series that pits athletes of various backgrounds against each other in physically demanding and team-based challenges.

Throughout the season, Team Japan participated in multiple quests and advanced alongside the tournament format.

Each challenge in Physical: Asia required the team to collaborate under pressure, balance physical ability with strategic execution and maintain communication throughout.

Team Japan was composed of athletes from different sporting backgrounds, including mixed martial arts, judo, baseball and other fields.

The post quickly drew attention from his fellow cast members.

Comments appeared from figures involved with Physical: Asia, including Yoshio Itoi, Kana Watanabe, Dom Tomasso, Nonoka Ozaki, Kim Dong-hyun and the show’s producer Jang Hogi.

Throughout Physical: Asia, Hashimoto appeared among the central Team Japan figures in the lineup.

Based on the show's structure, teams were required to work collectively to complete quests that involved strength, endurance and teamwork.

Physical: Asia consistently emphasizes teamwork as a crucial factor in advancing through the show.

The style of the competition, including team-based elimination rounds, places reliance on communication and cohesion.

Stay tuned for more updates.