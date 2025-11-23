House of the Dragon season 3 first look drops as HBO officially confirms season 4 for 2028 release

Cast members Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, Emma D’Arcy, Tom Glynn-Carney, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint and Ewan Mitchell of HBO's House of the Dragon. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HBO’s House of the Dragon premiered its first season on August 21, 2022, and instantly became a huge hit amongst fans and viewers, especially the fans of the popular fantasy drama thriller show Game of Thrones.

House of Dragons is a prequel to Game of Thrones and is set approximately 200 years earlier.

The storyline of the show focuses on the Targaryen civil war which was also called the Dance of the Dragons, which takes place after King Viserys ends up naming his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen the heir to his throne but the line of succession is challenged by her brothers.

The show is based on George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood and is written for the screen by him and Ryan Condal.

Recently, in a major cable presentation in New York City by HBO’s CEO and Chairman, Casey Bloys, revealed that House of the Dragon will return for a fourth season, which is anticipated to be released in 2028.

In addition to that, HBO also released two teaser pictures of the first look into season 3, which is going to be released in the summer of 2026.

The pictures revealed actress Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, both ready for a bloodied battle.

Details explored on House of the Dragon’s season 3 first look reveal and season 4’s anticipated release in 2028

HBO’s House of the Dragon is all set to return for season 3 during the summer of 2026. While there is no exact date or timeline for when the season will be released, HBO opened up about targeting mid-2026.

The production of this third season began on March 31, 2025, and two cast members, Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel, have confirmed that the filming is underway.

HBO also revealed the first look at season 3 on their social media after showing footage during the cable presentation in New York City by Casey Bloys.

The first look shows the turmoil during the Dance of the Dragons civil war, with Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen standing alone with her own crown, while her brother Daemon Targaryen is shown running across the battlefield carrying the Dark Sister, which is the deadly Valyrian steel sword from the House of Targaryen.

In addition to revealing how season 3 will look, HBO also announced that House of the Dragon has been renewed for season 4 as well, with a release slated for 2028 approximately.

However, they have not yet confirmed whether the fourth season would be the final one and conclude the four-part series delving deep into the backstory of the House of Targaryen, based almost 200 years before its sequel series, Game of Thrones.

Previously, George R. R. Martin, from whose book Fire & Blood, this series is adapted, and showrunner Ryan Condal had spoken publicly about how four seasons would be the ideal structure for the storyline and plot.

Nonetheless, HBO said that there is no final decision yet, and Ryan Condal will make a decision about the season finale only after he finishes writing for season 4.

Francesca Orsi, who is the Executive Vice President of HBO, said,

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the ‘Game of Thrones’ universe”.

Stay tuned for more updates.

