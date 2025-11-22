Saturday Night Live presents a playful look at alternate “Wicked” casting through its Season 50 audition spoof

Ariana Grande attends the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia (Image via Getty)

Saturday Night Live explored an alternate casting scenario for Wicked in a pre-taped sketch during its Season 50 episode hosted by Charli XCX on November 16, 2024.

The sketch, titled "Wicked Auditions," presented a variety of celebrity impressions auditioning for roles in Oz. Charli XCX performed as both Adele and Troye Sivan for the role of Elphaba, while Bowen Yang impersonated Charli XCX.

Additional cast members contributed impressions of Fran Lebowitz, Bernie Sanders, Sebastian Maniscalco and other figures.

The segment also included imagined auditions by Martha Stewart, Sydney Sweeney, JoJo Siwa and Leslie Mann for the role of Glinda. The sketch demonstrated a range of alternate casting possibilities without actual Wicked cast involvement.

Saturday Night Live’s Season 50 “Wicked Auditions” sketch features alternate celebrity casting

Charli XCX and Bowen Yang auditions

The participation of Charli XCX in the sketch involved both hosting and a musical performance.

She sang the impressions of Adele and Troye Sivan trying out for the role of Elphaba. In another part of the show, Charli XCX was portrayed by Bowen Yang.

The auditions were pre-taped and included brief musical and dialogue segments for each impression. Yang also performed Fran Lebowitz’s version of Madame Morrible.

The sketch presented each impression sequentially, showing different celebrity interpretations of the same character roles.

Charli XCX’s musical background was incorporated into segments where she performed lines and melodies associated with the characters she impersonated.

Additional celebrity impressions

Marcello Hernández contributed a Sebastian Maniscalco impression, which he later reprised in a Season 51 sketch with Glen Powell.

Hernández also performed an impression of Bad Bunny as Fiyero, incorporating a Spanish version of "Dancing Through Life."

Sarah Sherman did a hilarious impersonation of Bernie Sanders. Chloe Fineman was cast as Glinda, and among the main contenders were Jojo Siwa, Martha Stewart, Sydney Sweeney and Leslie Mann.

Each audition included a brief line, such as a comment about being green or the character’s role in Oz.

These segments highlighted alternative casting possibilities in a scripted Saturday Night Live format without interacting with actual Wicked actors.

Appearances by industry legends

Industry figures were also included through impressions. James Austin Johnson performed as Al Pacino, who referenced the Munchkins as his "little friends."

Ego Nwodim performed as Janet Jackson, who exited the audition upon learning its purpose. These appearances followed the same pre-taped format and fit the alternate casting concept.

Each figure was presented briefly and in a scripted manner consistent with the other celebrity impressions.

Ariana Grande and future Saturday Night Live involvement

Wicked star Ariana Grande hosted Saturday Night Live later in Season 50 and requested no Oz-related sketches in her promotional segments.

During this episode, she interacted with cast members portraying Tin Man, Scarecrow, Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion, who were instructed to change outfits.

Grande is scheduled to host Saturday Night Live again on December 20, 2024, shortly after Wicked: For Good was released on November 21, 2024.

Her appearances as host include musical performances and pre-taped sketches unrelated to Oz.

Availability and streaming

The "Wicked Auditions" sketch was included in Season 50, Episode 7 of Saturday Night Live. The Peacock streaming platform offers the opportunity to watch episodes and sketches from every season.

The full episodes enable viewers to be part of pre-recorded sketches, live plays, and music segments. The different casting situation is still being presented in a funny way, similar to Saturday Night Live’s other scripted sketches.

Stay tuned for more updates.