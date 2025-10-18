Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang takes a break from tonight’s show for the Academy Museum honor

Bowen Yang attends the Las Culturistas Culture Awards (Image via Getty)

As Saturday Night Live airs a new episode on October 18, one of its regular cast members will not be joining the live broadcast.

Bowen Yang, a long-time performer and writer on the show, will be absent from the episode as he attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ annual gala.

Yang’s absence was planned ahead of time so he could accept the Vantage Award, which honors emerging artists who help expand and reframe storytelling in film and television.

Although he will not appear live, Yang contributed to the episode’s writing and is expected to feature in a pre-taped sketch.

Reason for Bowen Yang’s absence

According to Variety​​​​​​, a source close to Saturday Night Live confirmed that Yang’s absence was scheduled in advance.

The decision aligns with his involvement in the Vantage Award ceremony at the Academy Museum, which recognizes artists making a major impact in representation and the creation of new narratives in the field of entertainment.

Saturday Night Live cast member of the last six years, Yang, was the one to receive the award. The award was given for the work done on the NBC sketch comedy series, both the solo performances in film and television productions.

The event at the Academy Museum is the recognition of the honorees in different categories. The Vantage Award is particularly focused on the industry’s next generation of cultural storytellers.

Yang decided not to be physically present at the live broadcast from Studio 8H, but he remained involved in the episode through his writing and a pre-recorded sketch.

Bowen Yang’s message to viewers

Ahead of the broadcast, Yang addressed his temporary absence through his Instagram Stories on Saturday. Referring to the new episode and expressing support for the evening’s guest, Sabrina Carpenter, he wrote,

“Missing the show tonight but it will be sooooo fun.”

His post confirmed that he remained connected to the production despite being away from the event.

Carpenter, who served as both host and musical guest for the October 18 show, previously appeared on Saturday Night Live as a musical performer during the Season 49 finale hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.

She also participated in SNL 50: The Anniversary Special, where she performed with Paul Simon and appeared in a comedy segment alongside cast member Marcello Hernandez. The October 18 broadcast marked Carpenter’s debut as host.

Current Saturday Night Live lineup

The October 18 episode represents the third installment of Saturday Night Live’s 51st season. The season premiere featured Bad Bunny as both host and musical guest, followed by Amy Poehler, who hosted the second episode with Role Model providing the music performance.

The show’s upcoming schedule includes Miles Teller, who will return for his second time as host on November 26, and first-time hosts Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell on November 8 and November 15, respectively.

The long-running NBC program continues to air live every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern Time and is available for streaming on Peacock.

Created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video and filmed at NBC’s Studio 8H in New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

Yang, recognized for his writing and performances on the series, is expected to resume live appearances following his one-night absence.

His pre-taped contribution to the October 18 broadcast ensures his continued participation in the episode while attending the Academy Museum event.

