Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 20 ending explained: Did Danni finally join the Sistas for Karen’s farewell?

Mignon Von and Ebony Obsidian in Tyler Perry's Sistas Season 9 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️BET)

Tyler Perry's Sistas has been a staple on BET since its debut in 2019. Created, written and executive produced by Tyler Perry, the series follows four single Black women in Atlanta—Andi, Danni, Karen, and Sabrina, as they tackle careers, relationships, and friendships amid everyday chaos.

Episode 20, titled "Bon Voyage," aired December 3, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on BET. It caps a season of growth, wrapping arcs with a mix of closure and cliffhangers. In this episode of Karen’s farewell scene, Danielle aka Danni, decided to skip the farewell party at first since she was not feeling up for it.

But when Karen disclosed that she is going to leave for Seattle the next day and this is her last hangout with the girls, Danny finally decides to join the Sistas' circle by arriving at Maurice’s house for the farewell party afterwards.

Season 9 kicked off on July 16, 2025 and dives deeper into themes like grief, medical inequality and social media's toll on self-worth. This season centers on the group's tight bonds tested by personal crises.

The core cast include KJ Smith as Andi Barnes, Mignon Von as Danni King, Ebony Obsidian as Karen Mott, and Novi Brown as Sabrina Hollins.

Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 20 ending explained: Karen’s farewell reunites the Sistas for one last time

The episode opens with Danni at the salon telling Pam that she will not join Karen’s farewell party as she is not feeling up to it.

Meanwhile we see Aaron confronting Karen before she leaves for the party, that he might have to leave early for Seattle so he can set things up first for her and Faith. Karen was disappointed since Aaron didn't tell her of his decision and discuss it with her but anyway she decided to accompany him the next day to Seattle.

In another scene we find Andrea’s mother teasing her over her sexy dress for the farewell party, leading to the assumption that Andi is going on a hot date. But Andi breaks the bubble, saying she and Dr Vaughn are over.

Then the mother-daughter argue on their usual debates of marriage and career when suddenly Andrea’s mother gets dizzy and breaks the cup she was holding.

This makes Andi extremely concerned about her mother who then reveals that she must have forgotten to take some medicine that the doctors have prescribed her.

Andi wanted to stay home with her mother when she shouted and asked her to “go” to the party. Despite Andi’s advice to take rest, her mother informed she is going to church with her sister.

While prepping for the party, Maurice gets a call from Pam and informs that Danni is not coming. He tried to convince her to come but couldn’t. Sabrina arrives at Maurice’s house and learns that Danni is not coming, which she knows would upset Karen.

While Maurice went out to pick up a package, Sabrina interrogated Dylan, the white, handsome new boy that Maurice is dating. In their hilarious conversation, Sabrina asks Dylan what his intentions are with Maurice and informs him that she has been to jail once and is not afraid to go again- a clear warning to not mess with her friend.

Meanwhile Sabrina, who is pregnant, tells Zac to plan an impromptu cookout since it’s been a while since they have used their backyard. Zac agrees to the idea and tells about his plan to hang out with Rich and Mr Keys who asked him to be on the board of directors.

At Maurice’s house, Andrea, Fatima and Karen all arrive, and they reunite but Sabrina broke the news to Karen that Danni will not be joining them since she was not feeling well. This made Karen upset and she video called Danni. Danni lied about being at work but Maurice leaked that they know she is unemployed.

Karen then said that this is going to be the last night for her since she and Aaron are leaving for Seattle the next day. Hearing this, Danni finally decided to join the “sistas” for Karen’s farewell party. However, she shows up in Athleisure. Maurice gives her a glow-up grooming, making her party-ready.

The sister cheers to “new beginnings”, takes pictures and heads towards the party at the Billy-Jacks bar.

At the bar, Rich is venting about how Sabrina is still angry with him when Zac advises him not to do something stupid like making a love song playlist or reaching out to Sabrina’s female friends since Zac knows Rich will mess that up.

Mr Keys then joined these gentlemen at the bar and after hearing Rich’s situation, he advises him to be a real man, take accountability and show Sabrina how much she means to her. He says that Rich must express his love via actions and not mere words.

At the farewell party, Danni is seen getting drinks after drinking, while Fatima excuses herself to the restroom. She finds Karen there having issues with her breast pump, causing her breast milk to splatter all over the counter and ceiling. Fatima, who is soon going to be a mother, gets tense but Karen assures her that she will get used to all the motherhood jolts.

Meanwhile at the bar counter, Sabrina, Maurice and Pam are hanging out when an old man approaches them, attracted by Sabrina, and offers to buy them drinks. A somewhat sparking romance gets hilarious when he flirts with Danni too.

Karen and Andrea are seen having a conversation alone where Andi says how she is concerned about her mother, upset with Dr Vaughn. Karen tells Andi that she is proud of her for how she handles the case, with her career at the law firm. Karen suggests that Andi should sort things out with Danni when Andi gets a text from Vaughn to come outside the bar and meet him.

Fatima, on the other hand, advises Danni to make things right with Andi.

Andi confronts Dr Vaughn that he was lying to her and helping Dr Cruz in his crime. Vuaghn tries to convince Andi that it was because of him that Karen is alive. This made Andi even more angry and she stormed inside the bar, breaking all ties with him.

Karen tries to cheer up an emotional Danni and convince her to make things right with Andi, while Sabrina gets hit on by the old man who flirts with her over martinis. But the moment is short-lived as his dentures fall off in his martini glass, causing him to run in embarrassment.

Meanwhile, Danni, along with Maurice and Pam, confronts Karen about how the three of them are partnering up for business, turning Karen’s salon into a spa and hookah lounge. They were afraid of what Karen would say but turns out she doesn’t care as she won't be here anymore.

The episode ends in the bathroom, where Sabrina confronts Andi about what just happened and Andi vents out about Dr Vaughn. The context of loyalty comes up and Sabrina says how Jordan was good but Andi starts to explain how bad he was, when to their surprise, his sister comes out from one of the bathroom cubicles, snapping at them for bitching about her brother.

The episode will continue to spark more debates, chaos and heartfelt moments next week as Karen’s farewell hits hard for the Sistas.

Catch new episodes of Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 live on BET on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Stream on BET+ for on-demand access, including past seasons.

