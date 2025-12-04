Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 10 ending explained: Did Cassandra say “Yes” to Karl’s proposal?

Image: dramaclubfox

In Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 10 (finale), we see how the truth finally comes out about a serial killer. Every old case gets connected, and in the end, the murderer turns out to be just one person. Cassandra’s belief that there is a serial killer in the town of Gibsons becomes true when the Enchanter’s Nightshade flowers are found as the key proof linking all the murders together.

The episode begins with a man named Doug Bodanski slipping down the stairs at his home. A tripwire was set up to make him fall. The killer waited to see if he died, but when the fall didn’t kill him, the killer choked him to death. Soon, Karl is called to the crime scene. At first, the forensic team believes it is an accident, but Karl notices strange marks on Doug’s feet and scratches on the staircase wall. He realizes that someone placed a tripwire there, which means it was not an accident, but a murder.

In Gibsons, there had been a pattern for a long time: whenever someone died, Nightshade flowers were found near the body. The same thing happens in this case. When Laila goes to talk to Nena, she sees those flowers outside the door. This clue leads to another, and slowly the mystery behind Doug’s murder begins to unfold.

Who killed Doug in Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 10?

Doug owned Bodanski Scrap Yards, and after his death, the property would go to his wife, Nena. Because their marriage was not going well, she became the first suspect. When the police talked to Doug’s family, his brother Will and a co-worker from the horse shelter named Ella were very shocked to hear about his death. Later, it is revealed that Doug and Ella were having a secret relationship. Ella also seemed to know who might have killed him, but before she could tell anyone, she died in a car accident.

Maeve used to work as a housekeeper at Doug’s house, but had left the job years ago. She didn’t like that Ella was involved with Doug, and after Ella died, Karl and his team found out that Maeve was actually Ella’s mother. As everyone around Doug was now a suspect, Meave preplanned her alibi through her friend Yvette Fraser, and the duo said that they were together the night Doug died. But through the forensics, their phone’s location didn’t match, and Yvette Fraser’s lie came ahead. But before they could reach Meave, she had left her apartment.

Fraser worked as a helper for Lauren Park, and when Lauren died, Nightshade flowers were found near her, too. Karl’s daughters became curious about these flowers and even found the place where they are grown. They wanted to go to Lunsford Farms, but Cassandra told them to leave it to the police.

Later, Cassandra notices the girls are missing and thinks they might have gone to that place. Worried, she goes there alone and meets Maeve. Maeve invites the new mayor inside and even comments that she didn’t vote for her, which makes Cassandra suspicious. Cassandra enters the house, looking for Karl’s daughters. Maeve then starts talking about how the Nightshade flowers are a sign of revenge. Before Cassandra can fully understand, Maeve grabs a knife.

Cassandra manages to escape, and Karl is waiting outside in his car. He received a voice note from Lee, and because of that, the police arrived in time to arrest Maeve. It turns out Maeve is the one who killed Lauren Park and all the others.

Maeve used to be a nun and believed that sinners should not be allowed to live. She killed Lauren because she falsely accused Fraser of stealing money, she killed Doug because of his affair with Ella, and she killed Calvin Wiley and Donald Tuscott as “punishment” for their sins. Maeve O’Hara was a serial killer with a twisted sense of justice, but now, Gibsons is safe from her.

Did Cassandra agree to Karl’s marriage proposal in Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 10?

With the case finally solved, Karl gathers the courage to ask Cassandra the big question, and he proposes to her. The season ends right at that moment, without showing her reply. Cassandra looks shocked and surprised, and we don’t know if she will say yes or no.

This mystery leaves fans excited and curious about the fate of their relationship in season 3. According to reports by TV Insider, FOX has not officially renewed the show for a third season yet. However, the cliffhanger ending suggests that the story is not over, and more murderous cases in the small town of Gibsons may be coming soon.