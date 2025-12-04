Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas: Release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas 2025 (Image via X/@hallmarkchannel)

Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas was created for television based on the novel The Twelve Dates of Christmas by Jenni Bayliss. The show is developed as a limited-series for Hallmark Channel — the adaptation was announced in March 2025. It premieres in America on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel, with streaming on Hallmark+ available the next day.

The narrative follows Kate, a gifted Savile Row textile designer living in Blexford. She juggles caring for her recovering father Mac while feeling stuck in routine life. Without her knowledge, her friend Laura signs her up for “The 12 Dates of Christmas,” a festive matchmaking program. Encouraged by Laura and best friend Callum, Kate reluctantly joins and soon meets someone who reignites her spirit.

Complications arise when her adventurous mother Delilah suddenly visits, while Mac begins a gentle romance with Evelyn. Through the 12 dates, Kate finds unexpected love and rediscovery.

The limited-series Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas was primarily filmed in and around Dublin, Ireland — with much of the “village of Blexford” represented by rural Irish towns and countryside. Some exterior and holiday-city scenes were also shot in London, to capture festive urban atmosphere.

Release schedule of Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas

Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas is set to premiere in the U.S. on Friday, December 5, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT on Hallmark Channel.

New episodes of the limited-series will then air weekly on Fridays through December 19, 2025. After their broadcast debut, episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hallmark+.

Meet the cast & characters of Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas

Mae Whitman stars as Kate, a talented Savile Row textile-pattern designer from the village of Blexford who reluctantly joins a holiday matchmaking program. Julian Morris plays Callum, Kate’s longtime best friend, who helps push her toward rediscovering joy in life.

Jane Seymour appears as Evelyn, a local widow who becomes a romantic interest for Kate’s father. Nathaniel Parker plays Mac, Kate’s father, recovering from an accident and coping with life’s changes. Toby Sandeman is Richard, one of the potential dates whose arrival shakes up Kate’s world.

Lucy Eaton plays Laura, Kate’s supportive friend who signs her up for the dating program without telling her. Finally, Mary McDonnell portrays Delilah, Kate’s adventurous, globe-trotting mother whose unexpected appearance complicates Kate’s holiday plans.

Where to watch Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas

Viewers can watch Twelve Dates 'Til Christmas on Philo, which includes the Hallmark Channel among its 70+ channel lineup.

The base subscription priced at Hallmark+ currently costs $7.99 per month or $79.99/yr after a 7‑day free trial. Alternatively, users can get the movie via live‑TV streaming services that carry Hallmark Channel.

