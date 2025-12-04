Love Is Blind stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux head for divorce after their four-year union

Love is Blind's Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux shocked fans when they announced their split, confirming their divorce after four years of being together.

Alexa shared the news on Instagram on December 3, 2025. In the post she wrote that the decision to end things was difficult. However, she hoped to regain normalcy and protect their daughter amid the choas.

As for Brennon, he has yet to make a statement on their split.

Fans first got to see Brennon and Alexa during the third season of the Netflix show. Looking for love, they found their partners in each other.

Their journey on the social experiment culminated in them tying the knot during the finale.

When the couple returned for the reunion in November 2022, they revealed that they had moved in together and were excited to start the next chapter of their lives.

Alexa and Brennon welcomed their daughter, Vienna Ziva, in July 2024, after announcing their pregnancy in January.

The news of their split shocked the Love Is Blind community, with many alums taking to social media to share positive messages.

Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux wishes to focus on returning to her life with daughter Vienna as her "top priority"

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Alexa took to Instagram to share the news about her and Brennon’s split.



“After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage," she wrote.



She clarified that their difficult decision to go their separate ways did not come easily. They agreed to call it quits, keeping in mind and being respectful toward all their happy memories.

Alexa wrote that they started their journey as husband and wife with “love and optimism." But the situation went sideways.

Regardless of that, she admitted that she had nothing but gratitude for everything she experienced with Brennon.



“While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion,” she wrote.



Alexa concluded her statement, asking fans of the show to respect their privacy, as they wished to sort things out individually and focus on their daughter as their “top priority.”

As for Brennon, he has yet to make a public statement about their divorce.

However, on December 3, Us Weekly reported that Brennon, in his divorce petition filed last month, claimed that their marriage had become “insupportable.”

According to the report, he cited “conflict of personalities” as their main issue.

The news came months after the couple welcomed their daughter and gushed about their lives as parents. In an interview with PEOPLE, published on August 7, 2025, they spoke about Vienna’s first birthday, as Alexa said:



“Watching her grow over the last year has been the greatest gift. I can’t remember life before her and can’t imagine life without her.”



The divorce news drew the attention of many Love Is Blind alums, who shared their love and support in the comments section of Alexa’s Instagram post.

Season 9’s Madison Maidenberg was one of those who wrote that she was sending the pair “much love.”

Colleen Reed, Alexa and Brennon’s co-star, sympathized with the female star, saying she was the most “amazing, strong, beautiful woman” she had ever known.

Season 8 star Taylor Hastings, Daniel Hastings’ wife, also commented, saying:



“Here for you always, love you both [ red heart emoji].”.



Stay tuned for more updates.