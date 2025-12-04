The Mighty Nein season 1 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

The Mighty Nein season 1 episode 6 will pick up after the biggest revelation about Caleb Widogast. Titled Many Gifts, the next installment promises more adventure and possibly more deadly action for the group of outcasts and fugitives with their own versions of a troubled past.

Each character's story continues to progress in every episode along with hints and flashbacks to tell their backstories. The same thing could be expected in The Mighty Nein season 1 episode 6. It will release next Wednesday - December 10, 2025 - on Amazon Prime Video.

The animated show, adapted from Critical Role's second campaign, will continue to follow a band of adventurers, including Caleb Widogast, Jester Laporte, Fjord Stone, Nott the Brave, and more.

When will The Mighty Nein season 1 episode 6 come out and where can you watch it?

The animated show releases one new episode every week on Wednesdays following its three-episode premiere, and the next installment will follow that release schedule. This means The Mighty Nein season 1 episode 6 will come out next week on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Expect it around 3:00 am Eastern Time.

Check below for release times per region:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Wednesday, December 10, 2025 3 am Central Time Wednesday, December 10, 2025 2 am Mountain Time Wednesday, December 10, 2025 1 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, December 10, 2025 7 am Central European Time Wednesday, December 10, 2025 9 am Eastern European Time Wednesday, December 10, 2025 10 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, December 10, 2025 1:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, December 10, 2025 6 pm

Watch The Mighty Nein season 1 episode 6 on Amazon Prime Video. All previous and upcoming episodes in the series will also be exclusively streaming on the platform.

Brief recap of The Mighty Nein season 1 episode 5 and what to expect in episode 6

Episode 5 of the series kicks off after Owelia's ambush. While it appears that the team couldn't beat her magic, their group efforts allow Beau to subdue her in the end. They also bring her along for an interrogation, opening the floodgates of Caleb's past, ties to the Empire, and the raging fire inside him.

Owelia's hints about Caleb's past while tied during the interrogation allow Beau to discover who he is by the marks on his arms - he's a Volstrucker - much like Owelia. Meanwhile, flashback scenes reveal young Caleb being recruited by wizard Ikithon to the Soltryce Academy and later being chosen with Astrid and Eadwulf to join the Volstrucker program.

While a Volstrucker under Ikithon's orders, Caleb set his parents' house ablaze, trapping them inside along with his pet cat, and killing all of them. He did it because they were branded as traitors to the Empire, which now has his loyalty.

As for the next episode, Amazon hasn't revealed the synopsis yet. But if the previous episodes and the final moments of episode 5 are any indication, Caleb will finally open up about his past and his connection to the Empire. What his dark past means for the group and any imminent danger it brings, as Owelia revealed before she died, will remain a mystery until the next episode.

Watch previously aired The Mighty Nein season 1 episodes only on Amazon Prime Video.