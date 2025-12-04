Complete cast breakdown of The Abandons season 1: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

The Abandons Season 1 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image CBS)

The Abandons Season 1 brings a new Western world to life, set in a rough Wild West backdrop and built around two women who stand on opposite sides of a rising conflict. The show follows a mix of abandoned children, drifters and people who never truly fit anywhere else. All of them try to hold on to their home in Jasper Hollow.

At the center of everything is Fiona Nolan, played by Lena Headey, and Constance Van Ness, played by Gillian Anderson. Fiona runs her ranch with the help of the family she has created from people left behind by others. She protects them fiercely. On the other side is Constance, who runs the wealthy Van Ness mining empire and is always seeking more power and land.

The season reveals how both families begin to clash as tension grows between them. Fiona wants safety for her people and a chance to build a life. Constance wants control, resources and influence. Their children, some adopted, some born into the feud, get pulled deeper into this fight and deal with fear, anger and loyalty problems along the way.

There is a mix of action, emotional moments, and Western grit throughout every episode. Viewers see how Fiona’s family sticks together even when everything feels impossible. Constance uses fear, money, and pressure to stay ahead. The show also highlights the painful pasts many of Fiona’s kids carry, showing how those experiences shaped who they are now.

With a cast that fits well into this world and clear storytelling, The Abandons Season 1 builds a place where every decision counts. The tension between the two sides, the atmosphere of the setting, and the personal stakes make the story feel urgent and emotionally charged.

Who Plays Who in The Abandons Season 1: Full Cast and Where You’ve Seen Them Before

Lena Headey as Fiona Nolan

Fiona Nolan leads a family comprised of abandoned children and individuals who have wandered into her life. She works hard to protect her ranch in Jasper Hollow from the Van Ness dynasty. Lena Headey is recognized worldwide for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, and she has also appeared in 300, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and The Remains of the Day.

Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness

Constance Van Ness controls the mining family challenging Fiona’s land. She is strict and driven, always thinking about how to extend her power. Gillian Anderson is known for The X-Files, The Crown, Sex Education and The Fall.

Nick Robinson as Elias Teller

Elias is Fiona’s adopted son, who often pushes against her rules. As the fight with the Van Ness family grows, he tries to find his place. Nick Robinson has appeared in Love, Simon, Jurassic World and Netflix’s Maid.

Diana Silvers as Dahlia Nolan

Dahlia is Fiona’s adopted daughter. She is bold, outspoken and stands with her family no matter what. Diana Silvers has been seen in Booksmart, Space Force and Lonely Planet.

Maria del Riego as Lilla Belle

Lilla Belle is small but incredibly brave. Her difficult early life turned her into someone who never backs down. Maria del Riego has acted in Hail Mary and Promised Land.

Lucas Till as Garret Van Ness

Garret is the younger son in the Van Ness family and the heir to their mining fortune. He is ambitious but often clashes with his mother’s strict ways. Lucas Till is known for X-Men, MacGyver and Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Additional cast members include:

Aisling Franciosi as Trisha Van Ness

Toby Hemingway as Willem Van Ness

Michiel Huisman as Roache

Michael Greyeyes as Jack Cree

Ryan Hurst as Miles Alderton

Every actor brings something unique to the story, making the rivalry sharper and the personal struggles more relatable.

Stay tuned for more updates.