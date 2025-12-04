Logan Paul accuses “very rude intoxicated” SteveWillDoIt of belittling him on viral Impaulsive podcast

Logan Paul questioned what he did wrong during the interview (Image via Getty)

Logan Paul has recently shared his response to the incident where SteveWillDoIt walked out in the middle of his interview on the podcast, Impaulsive. Mike Majlak has also been a host of the same, and Logan addressed the entire moment in a video posted through his YouTube channel on Thursday, December 4.

The clip featured both Majlak and Paul together. Mike referred to the conversation with SteveWillDoIt, adding that it was very “cool.” Majlak addressed the fact that no one is perfect, due to which they make mistakes occasionally. Logan said that he was approached by a lot of people who told him that he had handled the situation perfectly. Majlak then replied:



“Every single person from the industry, not the audience, not the fans. I’ll give you all the people’s names. I’ll show you the text message if you want. Said we handled it perfectly.”



Logan Paul and Mike Majlak read a few messages they received, following which Mike said that he likes Steve and later spoke to him. However, Paul responded:



“I still don’t understand what I did. I just sat there and got belittled by a very rude, intoxicated guest after he had insulted everyone in the room and everyone watching. I was like, ‘Yeah man, like we should probably chill.’”









Logan said that he read a few responses to the moment, following which Mike responded that it was not a big deal. Majlak further stated:



“I explained it. We had to cut a lot of stuff from the episode. It destroyed the actual flow and the sanctity of the episode.”



Logan Paul even questioned Mike Majlak about the possibility of posting something that was removed. However, Majlak refused to do it, and Paul said that it is a funny thing that they are protecting SteveWillDoIt.

Mike also revealed that he was advised by a lot of people, including Logan, that they should not release the interview episode.

SteveWillDoIt speaks up on the viral moment in another interview

Dexerto stated that the popular content creator left the conversation on Impaulsive in less than 40 minutes. The episode aired last month, and Majlak also tried to stop the online personality from leaving.

SteveWillDoIt recently appeared for an interview on One Night with Steiny, recalling everything that happened during the conversation.

Also known as Stephen Deleonardis, he said that he witnessed Logan Paul’s interest in knowing about the source of his income.

Stephen mentioned that he considers Logan an individual who has a strong IQ, criticizing the fact that Paul should have started by questioning him about “Happy Dad.” Deleonardis continued:



“He’s seen me for seven years, Happy Dad is everywhere. You’re either really stupid, which I don’t think so, or you’re just trying to catch me slip. There’s nothing to slip to, but the internet can change anything.”



The United States native said that the finances should have been discussed by referring to “Happy Dad.” While Steiny claimed that Logan and Mike Majlak did not have any wrong intentions, Stephen agreed to the same.

Meanwhile, SteveWillDoIt has not responded to the latest video shared by Paul.