South Carolina lottery reveals December 3 Powerball and pick 3 numbers — check your tickets

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery are seen on November 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the November 7th drawing has increased to $1.9 billion, with an estimated lump sum payment of $929.1 million. (Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

​The South Carolina Education Lottery has officially announced the results for the drawings on December 3, 2025. Players are now looking at their tickets to see what they won.

Multiple different games are run each day via the lottery, and this update covers all the main Wednesday draws. ! Here are the results in simple form.

Powerball results for Dec. 3

The winning Powerball numbers are:

1, 14, 20, 46, 51

Powerball: 26

Power Play: 3

If you added Power Play and won a smaller prize, your prize amount may be multiplied by three.

Pick 3 results

Midday: 6-8-9, Fireball: 2

Evening: 4-0-1, Fireball: 0

Pick 3 is one of the most popular games because people like the simple number format and daily drawings.

Pick 4 results

Midday: 0-5-7-6, Fireball: 2

Evening: 4-6-3-2, Fireball: 0

Pick 4 works the same way as Pick 3 but with four numbers instead of three.

Cash Pop

Midday: 08

Evening: 14

Cash Pop is easy to play, and players win if their one chosen number is drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5

The winning Palmetto Cash 5 numbers are:

04, 14, 28, 39, 40

This game is drawn every evening, and many South Carolina players enjoy it because the top prize can grow quickly.

Powerball Double Play

09, 31, 35, 37, 58, Powerball: 11

Double Play is a second chance drawing for players who want an extra chance to win using the same numbers on their Powerball ticket.

How to claim your prize

Claiming your winnings in South Carolina is straightforward.

For prizes of up to $500: You can go to any lottery store in the state and receive your cash immediately after presenting your signed ticket. For awards from $501 up to and including $100,000:

Mail your signed ticket along with a completed claim form and photocopy of your valid photo ID to: South Carolina Education Lottery Claims Center Columbia, SC Prizes over $100,000:

You must claim in person at the South Carolina Education Lottery Headquarters in Columbia. You will need your signed ticket, claim form, photo ID, and Social Security card.

All prizes are to be claimed no more than 180 days after the drawing date, so don't wait too long.

When the drawings happen

Powerball: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Monday, Wednesday, Saturday Mega Millions: Tuesday, Friday

Tuesday, Friday Pick 3 & Pick 4: Every day, midday and evening

Every day, midday and evening Cash Pop: Every day, midday and evening

Every day, midday and evening Palmetto Cash 5: Every evening

​

If you played any of these games, take a moment to look at your ticket. Even a small win is worth checking.