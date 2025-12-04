Massive $775 million jackpot in Dec. 3 Powerball drawing — here are the winning numbers

Hawthorne, CA - October 10: Most people paid cash for their Powerball plays, but debit cards are also accepted at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot has grown again and is now close to $775 million. This huge prize is for the drawing held on Wednesday, December 3.

The reason the jackpot climbed so high is simple: no one won the top prize in Monday’s drawing. When that happens, the money rolls over and the jackpot keeps getting bigger.

If someone matches all the winning numbers, they can choose to take the money in one big payment. For this drawing, that cash amount is $362.5 million before taxes. Many people dream about what they would do if they suddenly had that kind of money.

This Powerball drawing also came right after a lucky moment in another lottery. On December 2, a player won a $90 million Mega Millions jackpot, which added to the excitement around lottery games this week.

Powerball winning numbers for December 3

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Dec. 3 drawing are:

1, 14, 20, 46, 51, and the Powerball number is 26.

The Power Play for the night is 3X.

The Power Play multiplies non-jackpot prizes. So anyone who added the Power Play option and won a smaller prize can now have their prize amount tripled.

Lottery officials will soon confirm if anyone matched all the numbers and won the jackpot. Until then, players can check their tickets to see if they won anything.

When is the next chance to play?

If nobody wins this jackpot, it will grow even larger. The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday, December 6, just after 11 p.m. ET. Many people enjoy buying tickets when the prize gets close to $1 billion because it feels like a rare chance.

How to play Powerball in simple words

Playing Powerball is easy:

A ticket costs $2.

You pick five numbers from 1 to 69.

Then you pick one red Powerball number from 1 to 26.

For an extra $1, you can add Power Play to multiply any non-jackpot prize.

​

If you don’t want to choose numbers yourself, you can pick a Quick Pick, and the computer will choose random numbers for you.

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. If no one wins, the jackpot keeps growing until someone finally matches all six numbers.

Where to buy a ticket

You can buy Powerball tickets at most gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some states also allow online ticket purchases. Many people pick up a ticket while shopping or filling gas, just to try their luck.

With a $775 million jackpot on the line, many players are hoping Wednesday is the night someone finally wins big. Until then, everyone is checking their tickets and waiting for the news.