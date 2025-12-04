What is the controversy involving Akaash Singh and his wife? Drama explained as couple address 'white frat boy roster' on podcast

Akaash Singh and his wife Jasleen (Photo: Instagram/@thejasleensingh)

Akaash Singh's wife, Jasleen, appeared on the December 3, 2025, episode of the Flagrant podcast to address their latest controversy. For the unversed, last month, Fresh and Fit podcast host Myron Gaines attacked the couple's marriage by posting a video edit of them on X.

He included clips from Jasleen's new Main Character podcast, where she mentioned her dating experiences, thoughts on money, and college stories. Gaines told Akaash Singh to focus on his marriage instead of giving him advice on women.

Myron was referring to when Fresh and Fit appeared on Flagrant in 2022, and Singh ended up criticizing the podcasters directly for their remarks on Black women.

After Myron's tweet went viral, netizens started bashing Jasleen on social media. She addressed the hate comments on her TikTok and her podcast. However, internet users continued to discuss her content and criticize her.

On the latest episode of Flagrant, the co-hosts started with a comedic skit, interviewing Akaash before Jasleen entered the set. They then jokingly started fighting.

The episode began with the hosts asking Jasleen to share what she meant by "popping p*ssy," something she claimed to have done in college. The comedian's wife said that she was talking about dressing up, going to clubs, and dancing.

Jasleen explained her having a "roster" of men back then. She said that she grew up as a "repressed Indian girl," and when she went to college, she started talking to multiple men.

Jasleen Singh stated that by "roster," she meant talking and flirting with two men at once, and by "hooking up," she meant making out. The 32-year-old noted that she often speaks in an "amplified" and "hyperbolic" way.

"Everything I say is so amplified and hyperbolic because it's so incongruous to who I actually am as a person," she stated.

Akaash Singh and his wife, Jasleen, address claims of having a ‘white frat boy roster’ before she met Akaash and explains that she was a v-rgin when they first met pic.twitter.com/T8FCtOta7l — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 3, 2025

Akaash Singh's wife addressed the gold-digging allegations

Netizens accused Jasleen of being a gold digger after she said that Akaash Singh's money was her own, and her money also belonged to her. On the new Flagrant episode, the Main Character podcast host jokingly admitted that she is a gold digger.

Jasleen explained that she "invested low and waited for it to go high," referring to the fact that she started dating Akaash Singh when he was not successful. Andrew Schulz then jokingly called her a hedge fund manager, and Akaash a Bitcoin.

The influencer shared that when they started dating, she worked at Goldman Sachs and Deloitte, and even paid rent when they lived together. When the Flagrant hosts asked why she stayed with Akaash Singh when he barely had any income, Jasleen said that she experienced love at first sight and believed in his potential.

She also mentioned that she made numerous videos complimenting her husband, but netizens only focused on the ones where she was joking about her marriage. Singh clarified that despite the speculations, she was a virgin when she met Akaash.

Jasleen also cleared up the orgy remark she made on her podcast. For the unversed, she told her podcast co-host that she was "actively trying" to have an orgy with the host's husband, Nav. She stated in the Flagrant podcast that the orgy remark was an inside joke, as Akaash Singh himself told her previously that Nav was attractive.

Jasleen admitted that while making these jokes, she forgot that the internet does not understand her humor and the multidimensional aspects of her personality. Akaash Singh and his wife also addressed the PR stunt rumors, saying that they did not plan the controversy.

Meanwhile, Myron Gaines has reacted to the episode on a livestream. He claimed Jasleen was using "deceptive language" and was allegedly using Akaash Singh. Stay tuned for more updates on the controversy.