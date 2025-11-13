Why are Myron Gaines and Akaash Singh beefing? Fresh and Fit podcast co-host blasts the comedian over his wife’s controversial clips

Akaash Singh and Myron Gaines (Photo: Instagram/@ akaashsingh and @ fedreacts)

Podcaster Myron Gaines and comedian Akaash Singh are currently trending after their heated back-and-forth exchanges on X. For the unversed, the beef originally started in January 2022 when Gaines and Walter Weekes, who co-host the Fresh and Fit Podcast, appeared on Singh and Andrew Schulz's podcast Flagrant 2.

Myron Gaines was explaining his beef with rapper Asian Doll and stated that netizens went after him afterward. He claimed that internet users brought up old clips without context to prove that he was allegedly racist towards Black women. Notably, in the viral clips, Gaines and Weekes said that they don't date Black women.

Akaash and Andrew then discussed their content. Singh called their life coaching content "corny" and "childish." He said that as Black role models, they were setting bad examples.

After the podcast episode was released, the Fresh and Fit Podcast hosts received more backlash, as some fans pointed out that they seemingly could not defend their own content.

On November 6, 2025, the YouTube commentary channel Mediocre Tutorials and Reviews made a video on Akaash Singh's wife, Jasleen's Main Character podcast. He added clips where she admitted being attracted to her co-host's husband, wanting to participate in group sex, her sexual experiences in college, and money, among other things.

In the comment section, Myron Gaines wrote, "Time to cook." The next day, he attacked Akaash Singh and Andrew Schulz for trying to "lecture" him about women. Myron linked Jasleen's podcast in his tweet as well.

I'm never wrong about these women...



Stupid ass jeet @AkaashSingh tried to lecture me about women years ago with his equally retarded co-host @andrewschulz aka AnJew Schulztein...



Here's this jeet's stupid ass wife making a mockery of him and herself on a podcast.… — Myron Gaines (@MyronGainesX) November 7, 2025

Akaash responded after a few hours with the 2022 podcast clip and said that Gaines was "triggered by jokes." Afterward, Myron continued to tweet about the comedian and his marriage.

Myron Gaines uploaded a video edit of Jasleen on November 11, compiling her remarks on dating and her marriage. The same day, he tweeted again, adding more clips of previous podcast statements made by Akaash and Jasleen.

Jasleen addressed the beef between her husband and Myron Gaines

The Main Character podcast host uploaded a TikTok video on November 11, saying that "red pill podcast guys" were talking about her content and her marriage, and that netizens were accepting it all. While she did not name Myron Gaines directly, Jasleen called out internet users criticizing her.

She brought up the 2022 film, Don't Worry Darling, and claimed that internet users were behaving like brainwashed individuals and following whatever they were being told.

Jasleen then called her haters "little bitch beta boys." She also asked why netizens were being "mad" at her and Akaash for making "jokes at each other's expense." Singh stated that people didn't mock her husband when he joked about her during his stand-up set. However, they seemingly called her out for joking on her TikTok and podcast.

Jasleen then ended her video by advising her critics to find God, take therapy, and not listen to "little cockroaches and parasites," seemingly referring to Myron Gaines.

Meanwhile, Akaash Singh has not responded to the viral edit made by Gaines. Andrew Schulz has not reacted to the beef either. Stay tuned for more updates on the feud.