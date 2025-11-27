When did Akaash Singh and Myron Gaines' beef start? Comedian brings up 2022 podcast receipts while his wife Jasleen defends herself against critics

Akaash Singh (Photo:Instagram/@Flagrant)

Jasleen, Akaash Singh's wife, has called out "red pill guys" who called her a gold-digger online in her latest podcast episode. For the unversed, this month, podcaster Myron Gaines called out Akaash and Jasleen on X.

The beef between Akaash Singh and Myron Gaines started in 2022, when Fresh and Fit podcast hosts Walter Weekes and Gaines appeared on the Flagrant podcast, hosted by Singh and Andrew Schulz.

Akaash directly called them out for their content, calling them "childish" and "corny." He also mentioned that the way Weekes and Gaines talked about Black women was supposedly not sending the right message to the young audience.

The episode was widely discussed online, with netizens mostly taking Akaash Singh's side. Meanwhile, Akaash's wife, Jasleen, launched her podcast, Main Character, this year.

Her October 22, 2025, episode went viral as she mentioned her college life sexual experiences, money, and other things. Myron Gaines called out Akaash Singh by making an edit of Jasleen's content from TikTok and her podcast.

He told the comedian to focus on his "ran through thot wife" instead of giving him advice on how to treat women. Akaash Singh responded by uploading a clip from the 2022 podcast episode.

Hey @AkaashSingh, shut the fuck up and NEVER talk shit again.



Focus on your RAN THROUGH thot wife! pic.twitter.com/mbBhyCMVlU — Myron Gaines (@MyronGainesX) November 11, 2025

Jasleen, on the other hand, responded on TikTok and Instagram, saying she was allowed to joke about her relationship. She said that "little bitch beta boys" were hating on her after listening to "red pill podcast guys," seemingly referring to Myron Gaines.

Akaash Singh's wife talked about men who were worried about gold diggers

During the controversy earlier this month, netizens started calling Jasleen a gold-digger in her comment section, saying that she was supposedly using Akaash for his money.

In the November 26, 2025, episode of the Main Character podcast, Jasleen addressed the hate comments and stated that men who were earning $60,000 a year were worried about gold diggers. She said that they had nothing to provide in the first place.

She then told her co-host Nehal that their husbands were in the "1% tax bracket" and that they did not mind spending on their wives. Jasleen said that wives were not a financial burden, and when men take care of their wives, they get into a "divine feminine energy."

"Why do these men who make $60,000 a year talking about gold diggers? You don't have any gold to dig. You don't have to worry. You don't even have to worry about it. It's like, bro, we're not even talking about you because the guys that are actually in the 1% tax bracket, they want to do like the things that my husband and Nav are doing," she said.

Comedian Akaash Singh’s wife Jasleen goes OFF on all the “broke” men criticizing her and claims that she’s actually a GREAT wife 😳



Jasleen also CALLS OUT Red Pill Influencers for being insecure unlike her husband 💀👀

pic.twitter.com/U5fLyjc95q — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) November 26, 2025

The podcaster noted that wives support their husbands with their emotional needs. Akaash Singh's wife said that the universe supposedly returns the energy.

For example, she stated that her husband was not successful when they were dating, and even then, he gifted her things he could not afford. Over time, he began gifting her more expensive items as he became the "provider."

Stay tuned for more updates on Akaash Singh, his wife, Jasleen, and his beef with Myron Gaines.