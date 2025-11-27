The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (November 27 to December 5, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

From left, Nick, Sharon and Billy of The Young and the Restless [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

Family ties and sentiments take priority on The Young and the Restless during the period of Thanksgiving and the coming week of December 1, 2025. However, the backdrop of business rivalry stays as Victor moves to derail Billy Abbott’s next plan.

While Nick and Sharon do their best to secure Noah’s safety, they may leave trail for future problems. Elsewhere, Claire gives confusing signals to Kyle and Holden while resuming her rivalry with Audra. Incidentally, The Young and the Restless episodes for November 27 and 28, 2025, are pre-empted for Thanksgiving and sports coverage. New episodes continue from December 1, 2025.

A quick look back at the past few weeks on The Young and the Restless shows Holden revealing his history with Audra. While Audra and Claire’s rivalry continued, the latter reconciled with Kyle after her Thanksgiving dinner with the Abbott family. Meanwhile, Cane’s efforts to get back to Lily’s good books and his efforts to move on with Phyllis failed.

Elsewhere, Victor used Cane’s AI to wipe out Ashby’s funds and leave him a pauper. However, Cane seemed unperturbed while it drew Lily’s sympathy for her former spouse.

On the other hand, Sharon and Nick discovered many things about Noah and his connections. While Nick cornered and got physical with Mitch, Noah was caught in a romantic moment with Sienna. However, with Noah missing, the parents were left worried about his safety.

The Young and the Restless: Nick and Sharon return home

Nick and Sharon had a disturbing past few weeks with Noah injured and amnesiac. While they failed to understand who could have tried to hurt Noah, the couple discovered Noah’s connections with Sienna and her husband, Mitch. Nick also learnt that Mitch Bacall is Matt Clark, that the Newmans know from their past.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick and Sharon will likely track the missing Noah and bring their son back home. With things volatile between the Bacall couple, Sienna is also likely to follow Noah to town. That will leave the door open for Mitch to track his wife and land in Genoa City.

Mitch AKA Matt’s vengeance will likely cause danger to the Newman family in the upcoming episodes. Whether Matt gets arrested for drug trafficking and refrains from targeting Sharon and Nick, remains to be seen.

The Young and the Restless: Victor continues planning Jabot takedown

Recently, Victor used Cane’s AI to take out the latter’s funds. He also assured Adam that he plans to use the AI prudently to destroy the Abbotts. However, with Adam revealing that Jill was funding Billy’s new venture, Victor may consider talking Jill out of her plan.

The soap’s spoilers suggest that Jill may not agree to comply with Victor’s ask. As such, the Newman patriarch will likely set Adam on the path of ruining the launch party of Abbott Communications. Victor may ask his son to create a massive diversion for the Abbotts. Meanwhile, he will make his move into infiltrating Jabot, destroying the company from inside.

Whether Adam will be successful in making a spectacle of Billy and Sally or the latter have tricks to resist any sinister move remains to be seen.

The Young and the Restless: The Claire-Audra strife escalates

Recently Holden told his history with Audra to Claire which the latter wanted to hold over her rival. However, Holden confessed to Audra about his conversation, leaving her seething. The upcoming episodes will likely see Audra and Claire’s contention escalate as the latter taunts about what she knows.

This will provoke Audra into another brawl which Claire is not likely to take lightly. As expected, Holden may find himself in the middle of the tussle. Meanwhile, Claire is giving mixed signals to the two men courting her. Despite getting intimate with Holden, she seems to have reconciled with Kyle. That will likely leave the two confused men in a rivalry.

Stay tuned to CBS to catch Claire’s intention and watch Noah’s predicament on The Young and the Restless in the upcoming episodes.