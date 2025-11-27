Miss Universe 2025 winner Fatima Bosch issues statement following online speculations of corrupt MU pageant, reveals she received death threats

Fatima Bosch posted a few snaps of the hate messages she received (Image via Getty)

Fatima Bosch has responded to the negativity surrounding her victory at this year’s Miss Universe. The model was crowned with the title last week, on November 21, 2025.

Bosch’s participation in the beauty pageant created headlines when the executive director of Miss Universe Organization, Nawat Itsaragrisil, criticized her in front of other contestants for refusing to participate in a photoshoot. According to the New York Post, the criticism led to a dispute, following which Fatima and a few other contestants walked out.

Meanwhile, Fatima Bosch shared a statement through her Instagram Story this week on Tuesday, November 25, saying that she wants to raise her voice as a woman who has experienced certain things, including “violence born from hate.”

Bosch wrote that she has also been a victim of situations where people cannot bear to witness a woman achieving more without being threatened.

“In the past few days I have received insults, attacks, and even death wishes for one single reason: because I won. Because a woman with dreams, preparation, and heart decided to stand up and fight for what she loves. And even though these attacks hurt, they do not define me. What does define me is my strength, my integrity, and the love I have for my country and for the women around the world whom I represent”, she continued.

Fatima Bosch said that she wishes to send a message through her experience, adding that violence against women can sometimes happen in the form of “digital hate.” She added that the kind of criticism that she has been facing won’t let her “kneel” or let go of her purpose in any manner.

Fatima Bosch expressed her support for other women: Social media statement explained

The Teapa, Tabasco, native referred to the messages she has received so far, questioning the thoughts of people who intend to harm anyone they don’t know. Fatima said that she won’t be impacted by any of these due to her “strong values and self-esteem.”

Fatima Bosch added that the situation could be different for other people, as they can suffer from mental and emotional problems. She addressed the individuals who messaged her, saying that she will never consider the victory of Miss Universe a “threat” in any manner.

Bosch wrote that it is to remind everyone that women are powerful, alongside being resilient and capable at the same time.

“We are not here to fulfil other people’s expectations; we are here to transform the world. To the women who have suffered violence in any of its forms, I promise you this: I will not stay silent. I will use this platform to give visibility - you are not alone,” she added.

Fatima Bosch said that a crown is a symbol of responsibility, and violence cannot be considered the path to express an opinion. She mentioned that she would not hide herself now, adding that any woman dealing with some form of hate will help others to speak up against everything that they are suffering from. Bosch thanked everyone who believed in her words.

“Your affection reminds me that I am not alone. Today, from this place and with this title, I reaffirm my commitment. I will continue defending women, I will continue speaking for them, I will continue fighting got a world where no woman is attacked for being who she is or for daring to shine, or for stepping outside the mold society has set,” she continued.

Fatima Bosch additionally posted a few screenshots of the hate messages she received through her Instagram Stories. She even marked a few texts in the snaps she posted.

Bosch won the title of Miss Universe Mexico this year and represented Teapa at Flor Tobasco back in 2018, where she was also announced as the winner.