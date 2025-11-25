"This is another blow to MUO": Netizens react as Olivia Yace gives up her Miss Universe Africa and Oceania title post allegedly corrupt pageant controversy

Fatima Bosch was declared as a fake winner by one of the judges who exited the competition a few days before the final (Image via Getty)

Olivia Yace has recently announced her resignation from the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania on November 24, 2025. A runner-up of this year’s beauty pageant, the news arrives a few days after Brigitta Schaback took the same decision.

Fatima Bosch emerged as the winner of Miss Universe this month. However, the competition was involved in certain controversies, specifically due to the exit of judge Omar Harfouch, who later described Bosch as a “Fake winner” by sharing a video on Instagram.

In her latest social media statement, Olivia Yace wrote that although she achieved a lot in the competition, she prefers to “remain true” to the values that helped her a lot over the years.

Yace mentioned that she does not intend to be associated with the committee, along with renouncing her title.



“I must remain firmly anchored in my values guiding principles that pave the way toward excellence. As I stated on stage, my greatest wish is to be a role model for the new generation, especially young girls. I encourage them to push their limits, to walk confidently into rooms where they believe they do not belong, and to proudly embrace their identity”, Yace said.



Olivia Yace continued by saying that her decision is a result of staying committed to her values.

She even requested that every community participate in competitions where they are never expected.







Yace said that no one should have the right to decide someone’s potential, and it is necessary to let everyone speak up for themselves.

Olivia additionally sent her best wishes to Bosch towards the end of the post.



“I will now continue my journey differently, with the same determination to uplift and inspire. Thank you to all those who have been part of this exceptional adventure. Let us continue to defend our values and strive for greatness together”, the post reads.



Netizens also reacted to Olivia’s decision on X, with one of them saying that it was a big blow to the Miss Universe organization.



“This is another blow to MUO”, @melcheeze wrote .



A user praised Yace for the step that she took after the controversy.



“She deserves better more than the title. So proud of her courage to decide as early as now”, @ragejoseff01 commented .



Another person wrote that the competition does not deserve Olivia Yace.



“A loss for them. They do not deserve her”, @lou_poli98488 commented .



An individual claimed that the organization has been an “absolute circus,” and the situation took a different turn this year.



“MUO is an absolute circus now and this year was the cherry on top. I don’t blame her for not wanting to be associated with them anymore”, @JRhindx said .



One of the responses featured the user praising the fact that the contestants with “sense” were announcing their resignation.



“Notice how everyone with sense is resigning from the organization…if us outside looking in is bad I can only imagine what they endured bts”, @yiikessitszee stated .



Miss Universe Estonia takes a similar decision: Omar Harfouch’s new statement and more explained







As mentioned, Omar exited the competition a few days before the final. He later alleged in an Instagram post with a video that pre-selection of 30 contestants was done through a secret vote by people who were not a part of the jury.

Harfouch claimed that the results of the vote were not revealed.

Omar has continued sharing similar posts on social media. A few of them featured a poll, with Harfouch questioning the public’s choice of winner between Fatima Bosch and the other contestants.

He alleged in all the posts that 106 countries were removed from the competition.

Around four days ago, Harfouch claimed that Bosch was a fake winner, adding that he had spoken up about the same on HBO before the final, and the details would be revealed on the popular television network in the upcoming year.

Omar alleged that Fatima won the competition because her father and Miss Universe owner Raul Rocha have reportedly been in business.



“Raul Rocha and his son urged me, week ago in Dubai, to vote for #Fatima Bosch because they need her to winn “because it will be good for our business”, they said to me”, Harfouch added.



In between all these, Miss Universe Estonia Brigitta Schaback also announced her resignation from the title through Instagram.

She claimed that her “values and work ethics” do not match with National Director, Natalie Korneitsik, and continued:



“My commitment is to women’s empowerment and equality, and I will continue this work independently, without any further association with Miss Universe Estonia.”

