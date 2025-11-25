How long has Tara Reid been sober? American Pie star’s addiction struggles explored amid hospitalisation after drugging

Actress Tara Reid attends the U.S. Premiere of "Pabrik Gula" in Los Angeles at AMC The Grove 14 on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Tara Reid, the American Pie actress, was recently spotted being taken out of a Chicago hotel by paramedics on a stretcher.

According to the video obtained by TMZ, Tara appeared dazed as multiple individuals assisted her into a wheelchair in the hotel lobby on Sunday, November 23, before paramedics arrived and placed her on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

"You don’t know who I am. I am famous. I’m an actress," Reid can be heard saying in the video.

The actress later told the outlet that after checking into the hotel late Saturday, she went downstairs to the bar and ordered herself a drink. She said that she stepped outside for a smoke and ran into a bunch of YouTubers in the lobby, joining them briefly.

As she returned to the bar, Tara explained that her drink, a glass of wine, was now covered with a napkin, which she claimed that she hadn't placed. She removed the napkin and drank the wine, but the next thing she remembers is waking up in the hospital.

A representative for Tara shared in a statement that she has filed a police complaint following the incident. However, according to People Magazine, police told the outlet that Reid has not yet filed any report.

"Tara Reid has filed a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with. She is cooperating fully with the investigation. Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time. She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone. She will not be making further comments at this stage," said Tara's representative, according to the outlet.

Tara Reid, who was candid about her struggles with alcohol over the years, told TMZ that she had only one drink on Sunday night.

Reid entered Malibu's Promises Treatment Centre in 2008 for a 60-day stint in rehab. However, according to Nicki Swift, she has been photographed appearing intoxicated at various times since then.

Radar Online captured the 50-year-old in 2012 in St. Tropez, noting she "wasn’t exactly a vision of sobriety" and again in July 2014, leaving a liquor store with two wine bottles. However, Reid has not publicly commented on a potential relapse.

"Rehab saved my life": Tara Reid on her sobriety journey

After completing a 60-day rehab program in 2009, Tara Reid told In Touch that Rehab "saved my life," and that she sought help after visiting Israel's Western Wall.

"Before, I used to think about tomorrow and I hated it. Now, I can't wait because I am clean and sober and I am excited. I wanted a future, and that wasn't going to happen with what I was doing before. Something changed inside me. I realised partying is not what I am anymore," she said.

Reid also admitted that she "never had a problem with drugs. When I go back to when my life went wrong, it all came back to alcohol."

"I wasn't myself completely and I wasn't happy. I numbed my feelings. It was no life to live. "Do you know how grateful I will be if I start acting again? It'll mean so much to me. I'll give it everything I have. I can't wait," added Reid.

