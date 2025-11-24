Is Laura Loomer pregnant with Ian Miles Cheong's child? Podcaster debunks viral rumors

VERO BEACH, USA - April 02, 2024: Far-right activist Laura Loomer. (Photo by Jacob M. Langston for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A post uploaded by an X user with the account handle @DissidentWire suggested that Laura Loomer was pregnant with Ian Miles Cheong's baby. For the unversed, Cheong is a Malaysian influencer, while Loomer is a far-right political activist. The tweet garnered massive traction on the social media platform, with about 4 million views and over 15K likes.

The comment section was filled with reactions from netizens. One reaction was from Laura Loomer herself, who clarified that the news was fake. Loomer tweeted,

"Stop lying. One, I'm not pregnant. And 2, my b**bs aren't that big."

Laura Loomer responded to the rumor, (Photo via X/@LauraLoomer)

Despite the post going viral, it is to be noted that the rumors must be debunked. Loomer has denied the claims, and the bio of the account suggests that they post parody content. The bio further read,

"News and alerts from around the world. Not affiliated with any organization, podcast, or activist. Parody."

Also, it should be noted that no prominent media agencies made such reports of Loomer being pregnant. The account holder @DissidentWire has made parody content about several well-known personalities, including Donald Trump, Erika Kirk, Candace Owens, and Greta Thunberg. While the tweet went viral, Loomer's clarification tweet also gained traction.

Laura Loomer's post garnered more than 225K views and over 11K likes.

Laura Loomer has recently made controversial remarks about Marjorie Taylor Greene

While the rumor about Laura Loomer sparked on social media, Loomer has been making headlines for a separate reason lately. According to reports, she has recently made some controversial remarks about Marjorie Taylor Greene.

When Trump announced that he was withdrawing support and endorsement of Greene, Loomer joked about moving to Georgia. The tweet read,

"President Trump calls for Marjorie Traitor Greene to be primaried. He said he will endorse a challenger to MTG and says she has become a "ranting lunatic." Should I move to Georgia? 😆🤣..."

After Greene announced that she was going to resign from her position in January 2026, Laura Loomer uploaded a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. In one tweet, Loomer accused Greene of ousting her from Trump's campaign. Loomer even wrote that she was not really upset about Greene's current situation. She wrote in the tweet,

"I am not ashamed to say that I am enjoying MTG’s misery. What comes around goes around. I am truly enjoying watching her get a dose of her own medicine."

According to Loomer, she was wronged by Greene, and currently, she is just "enjoying the moment."

"I've been waiting for this day for years after years of targeted harassment and lies from a woman who was never loyal or as dedicated to MAGA as I am and always have been. I finally got some justice," added Loomer.

There are several other tweets that Laura Loomer has posted on the platform in which she is seen attacking Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As far as the rumor about Laura Loomer being pregnant is concerned, it is completely fake. It must also be noted that there are no credible sources suggesting that Loomer has any children.