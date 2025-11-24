Raising Cane's Launches Christmas Ornaments Inspired by Its Most-Loved Menu Items

Raising Cane's releases festive food-themed ornaments and a holiday merch collection, giving fans a new way to celebrate their love for the brand this season. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Raising Cane’s just dropped holiday gear - kicking off the cheerful time of year without changing what's on the menu. Most fast joints go wild with special drinks, bright-colored plates, or weird one-time items when December rolls around. Not this spot though - it keeps things solid with chicken tenders, Texas toast, and that dipping sauce folks can't quit.

Rather than invent something new, they're doubling down on what already works, letting customers take the vibe home for gift season. Fresh decorations? Yep. Plus - the big deal - they’ve revived a classic item people used to hunt for, mixing old-school feels with strong customer ties right as presents and parties heat up.

Raising Cane's brings festive merch and nostalgic movie collabs to fans this holiday season

Raising Cane's kicks off the holidays with throwback gear mixing top menu picks and seasonal fun, tied to a big-name pop culture link-up. This time around, mini decorations shaped like fan-fave foods - a small Box Combo, Cane’s Sauce bottle, slice of Texas Toast, plus a little lemonade cup - with a Santa version of their dog mascot in a snow globe, are all on sale online at $24.99, as reported by Allrecipes.

Things take a significant step forward through a team-up with Warner Bros. Discovery, along with Peter Billingsley from A Christmas Story, as the brand's soft puppy toys are dressed up in looks pulled straight from the movie.

You'll find jumbo stuffed animals, fuzzy rabbit getups for kids or grown-ups, film-inspired socks, shirts, lounge pants, even a warm sweater styled after the glowing lamp - all built to be silly yet worth holding onto. Get it till Dec 31, as long as stocks hold up. The holiday range gives back to pet charities across the country every time you buy.

Although Raising Cane's won't roll out new menu items this winter, they're leaning heavily on nostalgia, jokes, and loyal fans to set their seasonal drop apart, blending comfort food energy into full-blown festive fandom.

