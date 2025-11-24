When was Morgan Geyser released from Winnebago Mental Health Institute? Past dispute regarding Slender Man stabbing assailant's group home explored

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Vice squad officers with the Los Angeles Police Department take information from a hand-cuffed woman January 31, 2013 before she's brought to South Central's 77th Street Division station on a charge of prostitution in Los Angeles, California. While the charge of soliciting or loitering with the intent to commit prostitution is a misdemeanor, the woman will be held for 2-4 days until she's formally charged. In South Central Los Angeles, prostitution is rampant and often controlled by pimps who are former Bloods or Crips gang members. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

Morgan Geyser, a 23-year-old girl reportedly involved in the 2014 Slender Man case, has reportedly fled from a Wisconsin group home. According to reports, in 2014, Geyser was sent to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. In January 2025, Judge Michael Bohren granted conditional release to Geyser.

Later, in July 2025, she was all set to move to a new facility in Sun Prairie. However, according to WMTV, the Sun Prairie facility declined to take in Geyser. They cited that several residents of the city claimed that they were scared to live there with Morgan Geyser in the area. According to reports, Kathleen McDaniel, Sun Prairie city attorney, then said,

"Our residents, if they find out about this, will be outraged. And they understand that the plan is confidential. But unfortunately, due to the notoriety of this case, I think if our residents see Ms. Geyser outside of the home or taking a walk in the neighborhood with supervision, they will be aware of who she is."

According to The New York Times, she was accepted at a group home in Wisconsin after she was released from Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

The outlet additionally stated that this was where she fled from before being spotted in Illinois a day later. While Morgan was shifted to a different facility, Anissa Weier, another individual involved in the stabbing, was released from Winnebago Mental Health Institute in 2021. Both Geyser and Weier were sentenced to spend 40 and 25 years in a mental facility, respectively.

An 8-hour delay reportedly happened before law enforcement officials learned about Morgan Geyser's disappearance

According to Rolling Out, a miscommunication led to an 8-hour delay before authorities got to know that Morgan Geyser had escaped. She reportedly removed an electronic monitoring device and fled from the group home in Wisconsin on Saturday.

While the disappearance happened on Saturday, reports suggested that the Madison Police Department did not get the information until Sunday morning. Around 9:30 pm local time on Saturday, Department of Corrections officials received signals indicating that the monitoring device was facing technical errors. About two hours later, the officials contacted the facility staff to check on Morgan.

This was when they discovered that she wasn't at the facility. An apprehension request for Geyser was reportedly issued by the Department of Corrections; however, the police department did not get any notification about the same. The next day, at around 8 am, authorities learned that Morgan Geyser had escaped from the facility.

At around 10:30 pm local time on Sunday, law enforcement officials in Posen detained Morgan.

Payton Leutner, the 2014 stabbing victim, said in 2019 that while she was not particularly afraid of her attackers' eventual release, she would keep a pair of scissors while sleeping. According to reports by the Economic Times, Leutner had to go through a massive physical and mental ordeal to heal completely after being attacked by Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier.

Payton was only 12 when Geyser and Weier lured her only to brutally attack her. According to reports, Payton was stabbed 19 times at the time.