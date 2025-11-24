Matt Gaetz has a 2-word response to Marjorie Taylor Greene emerging among the top 3 contenders in the 2028 GOP Presidential Primary

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) participates in a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” on Capitol Hill September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. The hearing is expected to focus on the constitutional and legal questions House Republicans are raising about President Biden and his son Hunter Biden. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

On Sunday, November 23, Polymarket shared a list of potential Republican presidential nominees for the 2028 elections.

While the first place on the list was naturally claimed by Vice President JD Vance, a surprising entry in the top 3 contender ranks was Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia congresswoman who has been embroiled in a fallout with President Trump in recent months.

Matt Gaetz retweeted the news of Greene making it to the top three list for the future presidential nomination, adding a two-word reaction to it:

"Oh my," Gaetz tweeted.

Per the list, Greene had a 6% probability of running for the presidency as a Republican nominee three years later.

"I'm not motivated by power and titles": Marjorie Taylor Greene clarifies she's not running for presidency in 2028

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Matt Gaetz's reaction to the news of Marjorie Taylor Greene being among the top three contenders for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028 comes after the Georgia congresswoman denied similar claims over the weekend.

On Sunday, November 23, Greene screenshotted a Time article claiming she was considering running for president in a lengthy X tweet, calling it out as a completely made-up lie.

Greene wrote that these headlines were designed to lull the citizens into "psychosis," adding that the demanding task of running for the presidency only to end up in "a system that refuses to fix any of America's problems" was something she'd never do. She continued:

"Most importantly, I’m not the kind of person who is willing to make the deals that must be made in order to be allowed to have the title. Again, I’m not motivated by power and titles."

Marjorie also mentioned that even if she were to run, she would never have been allowed to "rise to power and actually solve the crises that plague" the country by the political industrial complex.

​Two days before denying rumours about her future presidential nominations, Marjorie Taylor Greene had even shared her decision to step down from her seat in Congress.

Greene wrote on Friday that she would leave her seat in January 2026, not seeking any reelection. Per CNN, her decision comes in the wake of her intense fallout with President Trump, who has even called her a "traitor" in a Truth Social post earlier this month.

Greene has criticised the president for being more focused on foreign policies than fulfilling his domestic agenda. The politician has also stood firmly in support of releasing the Epstein list in the House of Representatives, leading to Congress passing a bill for its swift release within a month and further upsetting Trump.