"No one fought for America harder" - Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend Brian Glenn and daughter Lauren defends Congresswoman as she resigns

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a hearing with the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Capitol Hill on July 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Members of the committee met to hear testimony from medical researchers on the origins of Covid-19. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has previously announced that she will resign, following a fallout with President Donald Trump. According to The Daily Mail, Greene made this announcement on Friday, saying that she will resign in January. Amid the chaos, Greene's daughter and boyfriend defended her on social media.

Her partner, Brian Glenn, who is also a journalist for the Real America's Voice, shared a tweet that read,

"You never allowed the political industrial complex to break you. No one fought for America harder than you. 🇺🇸"

Greene's daughter Lauren Greene also posted a tweet, according to which,

"One of a kind Congresswoman. Forever will be so proud of my mom @mtgreenee ❤️ 110% on America First, American Only."

The tweets garnered a massive response on the social media platform, with many who supported Greene and believed that the situation was "heartbreaking." Neither Lauren nor Brian had made a reference to Donald Trump in their tweets.

Amid the controversy, on November 15, Brian Glenn shared a tweet with a couple of photos with Greene on X with a caption that read,

"I love this woman. I love this country. God bless America. 🇺🇸 @RepMTG."

According to The Daily Mail, while Marjorie Taylor Greene's daughter and boyfriend defended her, President Trump praised her resignation. After the news broke, Trump even called the decision "great for the country."

In her announcement video, Marjorie Taylor Greene cited Trump's attacks, including calling her a "lunatic" and a "traitor"

On Friday, Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video on social media in which she shared the news about her resignation from her post. In the 10-minute-long video, Greene also spoke about the attacks made by Trump, including calling her a "lunatic" and a "traitor." In the video, Greene said,

"No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."

Greene further went about recalling her stances, which included being anti-abortion and defending the first and second amendments. She then continued,

"During the longest shutdown in our nation's history, I raged against my own speaker and my own party for refusing to proactively work diligently to pass a plan to save Americans' health care and protect Americans from outrageous, overpriced, and unaffordable health insurance policies."

Marjorie Taylor Greene kept citing several instances and actions that she had undertaken while being in her position for the past few years. She further said that there were Republicans who "secretly hated" Trump but were welcomed after the elections were over. In the end, Greene confirmed that she would resign from the office, with her last day being January 5, 2026.

According to her, the regular Americans were used as "pawns in an endless game of division." Greene cited several reasons behind her decision, including wanting to spend more time with the family as well as facing death threats.

Trump has recently criticized Marjorie Taylor Greene for pushing the release of the Epstein files. This even made him state that he was withdrawing his support and endorsement of her.